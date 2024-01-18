Bafta nominations in full

Oppenheimer leads the nominations for the Bafta film awards, with 13 nods.
Here are the nominations in full:
– Best Film
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
– Outstanding British Film
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone Of Interest
– Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Christopher Sharp (Director) [Also Directed Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (Director)
– Film Not In The English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy Of A Fall
Past Lives
Society Of The Snow
The Zone Of Interest
– Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
– Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
– Director
All Of Us Strangers – Andrew Haigh
Anatomy Of A Fall – Justine Triet
The Holdovers – Alexander Payne
Maestro – Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
The Zone Of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
– Original Screenplay
Anatomy Of A Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
– Adapted Screenplay
All Of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
– Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Huller – Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
– Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
– Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers
Sandra Huller – The Zone Of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
– Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
– Casting
All Of Us Strangers
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
How To Have Sex
Killers Of The Flower Moon
– Cinematography
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
– Editing
Anatomy Of A Fall
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
– Costume Design
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
– Make Up & Hair
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
– Original Score
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
– Production Design
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
– Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone Of Interest
– Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
– British Short Animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
– British Short Film
Festival Of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish And Lobster
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow
– EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
The EE Bafta film awards will be hosted by David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall on February 18 and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.