Emily Ratajkowski says she is ‘proud’ her face still moves after having Botox

American model Emily Ratajkowski has said she is “proud” that her face still moves after having Botox.

The 32-year-old, who shot to fame when she appeared in the 2013 music video for Blurred Lines, discussed body image and said she is “not scared to use what’s out there”.

Speaking to Glamour UK for its January digital issue, she said: “I get Botox, but I like my face to move though – *wiggles eyebrows and scrunches nose*.

“See? My face still moves, which I am quite proud of, but I’m not scared to use what’s out there.”

The model, actress and author also spoke about how her relationship with her body has changed since she gave birth to her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in 2021.

“It changed the surface-level relationship I had with my image and my body, where it was just this thing to be looked at and it was either doing a good job or a bad job in that regard,” she said.

“Now I see it as this amazing vessel that actually knows a lot more than me in some ways.”

Ratajkowski said she has noticed a shift in the type of sexism she has received, since she became a mother.

“It’s the classic thing that once a woman becomes a mother, that should be her identity solely, if she’s a good mother,” she explained.

“I’m an example of that. So, I feel like there’s this sort of confusion: if it’s not just blatant sexism of (on the one hand) ‘She shouldn’t be doing that, she’s a mother’, which is obvious.

“There’s almost (on the other hand) this, ‘I can’t believe she’s a mum!’ which is also equally not great.

“And I experience that in real life sometimes, even where people are like, ‘That’s your son?’

“It’s obviously really flattering. I’m like, ‘Oh, yes, I’m a child myself’.

“Or if somebody doesn’t know that I have a child and then I talk about it (they’ll say), ‘Oh, what are you doing here?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, it’s eight o’clock, so he went to bed an hour ago and I have a sitter’.”

The London-born model, who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty, explored the topic of body image in her debut book My Body, a series of essays that explore themes to do with ownership, feminism and sexism.

Speaking about her relationship with feminism now, Ratajkowski said: “I (now) don’t agree with choice feminism.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“When I was in my early twenties that’s something I talked about, but that’s also what I correct in the book.

“God, I was saying that because I wanted to protect myself and believe something, because the alternative was too terrifying and too depressing.

“And even the story I told myself or talked about with Blurred Lines, this kind of ‘Well, it was fun and it was empowering’, there were moments like that, yes. But there were moments on set that were so clear about who was in power.”

When the music video to Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ song was released it received a backlash for its representation of consent and use of female nudity.

In 2021 Thicke, 46, said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that people should take it with a “grain of salt”.

Read the full interview with Ratajkowski in the Glamour UK January digital issue online now.