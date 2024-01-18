Bafta confirms tribute to Kate Beckinsale’s stepfather after she urges ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Bafta confirms tribute to Kate Beckinsale’s stepfather after she urges ceremony

By Press Association
Kate Beckinsale. (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kate Beckinsale. (Matt Crossick/PA)

Actress Kate Beckinsale said she was “paralysed and sickened” ahead of Bafta guaranteeing a tribute to her stepfather Roy Battersby at the TV ceremony.

Underworld film series star Beckinsale said she was sent an email from the TV and film awards saying that he will be considered for being part of the in memoriam segment for the TV awards ceremony, but it was not guaranteed.

Director Battersby, who won the Alan Clarke Award for outstanding contribution to television in 1996, died aged 87 earlier this month.

He was known for his work on crime series Cracker, Between The lines, Inspector Morse and A Touch Of Frost and Tim Roth-starring BBC drama King Of The Ghetto.

A Bafta spokesman called Battersby “a renowned and trailblazing director”, and said the awards show was “sorry to hear” of his death.

The statement added: “We confirm he will be honoured in our forthcoming Bafta television awards in May, and on the in memoriam section on our website.”

Prior to Bafta’s announcement, Beckinsale wrote in an lengthy Instagram post on Thursday: “Today Bafta told me they ‘could not guarantee’ he (Roy) would be included in their “in memoriam” tribute, to honour the industry members we have lost.

“So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career in which he has been awarded from said organisation (that has awarded him the highest accolade they have) to decide if his death is worth mentioning.

“If his work, his life, his craft, his mentoring, his heart and soul are worthy of a mention that he is gone.

“That, that has broken my heart all over again. I am paralysed, sick and sickened and I will honour him and his work every day of my life.”

Bafta’s in memoriam segment runs during its film and TV award ceremonies.

Richard Beckinsale Plaque Unveiled – Nottingham
Kate Beckinsale with mother Judy Loe (Joe Giddens/PA)

Beckinsale also hailed Battersby’s “incredible work” on Leeds United!, about a female textile mill strike in the 1970s, science and technology series Tomorrow’s World and school-set series Roll On Four O’Clock.

She also wrote that her mother, the actress Judy Loe – who has many TV credits including Inspector Morse and Space Island One – has “been gracefully and quietly dealing with stage four cancer for the last six years and just lost her husband so thanks again, Bafta for your horribly cold email”.

Beckinsale also shared an image on her Instagram stories of what she said was an email from Bafta, which read: “All names we gather during the course of the year are brought before Bafta’s Obituaries Committee, which meets to compile the Awards In Memoriam segment – Film, Television or Television Craft – but we are never able to make any guarantees of inclusion.

“Roy’s Bafta win falls within Television and as these Awards take place in May, the In Memoriam will be discussed in spring. All good wishes.”

Her post also coincided with the Thursday announcement of the Bafta film award nominations, which saw Oppenheimer lead on 11 nods.

The Bafta television awards will be held on May 12.