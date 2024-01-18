Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper releases charity rap about disliking sheep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper releases charity rap about disliking sheep

By Press Association
Kaleb Cooper (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kaleb Cooper (Victoria Jones/PA)

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper is releasing a rap about his dislike of sheep to raise funds for a farming charity.

The track I Can’t Stand Sheep! comes out on Thursday, with all profit going to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI),

Farming contractor Cooper, 25, known for his outspoken views on sheep, said: “Never did I think I’d be saying these words, that I’m releasing a record.

“When you listen to it, you’ll realise why I didn’t ever think it was possible – my singing voice isn’t a match for my farming skills by any stretch. I had a lot of fun recording it and I hope that people like it, but there is also a serious side to it.

“As a community, farmers are only too aware of how pressurised the industry has become, the farming way of life can feel lonely at times.

“I wanted to make sure that if people are struggling they have somewhere to reach out to.”

Set to the tune of The Floral Dance, the single also includes the RABI’s helpline number to raise awareness for the charity, which provides financial, emotional and practical help.

Kaleb Cooper
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper (Paul Nicholls/Royal Agricultural University)

Cooper, who helps former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson with the day-to-day running of his Diddly Squat farm in Oxfordshire, has set up an bursary for Royal Agricultural University (RAU) students.

He has also released two books, Britain According To Kaleb: The Wonderful World Of Country Life, a follow-up to his bestseller The World According To Kaleb.

Cooper is leaving Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, for a theatre tour of the UK, starting in January and ending in March.

The third series of Amazon’s Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm is expected to be released this year.