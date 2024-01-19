Harry’s focus on ‘safety of family’ rather than abandoned libel claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry's focus on 'safety of family' rather than abandoned libel claim

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have withdrawn a libel case against Associated Newspapers Limited (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Duke of Sussex’s focus is on “the safety of his family” and his legal action against the Home Office, rather than a now abandoned High Court libel claim against a newspaper publisher, his spokesperson has said.

Harry, 39, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 Mail on Sunday article about his challenge against the Home Office following a decision to change his publicly-funded security arrangements when visiting the UK.

The duke’s lawyers claimed the story “purported to reveal, in sensational terms” that information from court documents “contradicted public statements he had previously made about his willingness to pay for police protection for himself and his family whilst in the UK”.

They alleged the article was “an attack on his honesty and integrity”, and would undermine his charity work and efforts to tackle misinformation online.

ANL contested the claim, arguing the article expressed an “honest opinion” and did not cause “serious harm” to his reputation.

Harry has now withdrawn his libel case against the publisher, with his lawyers filing a notice of discontinuance at the High Court in London on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex has withdrawn his libel case against the publisher (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The civil claim had been heading towards an estimated three-day trial scheduled to be staged between May 17 and July 31 this year.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “As is the nature with legal proceedings, years have lapsed since this complaint was first filed.

“In the time since, the main hearing relating to the duke’s judicial review has taken place and we are awaiting the final decision as to whether Ravec (The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures) acted lawfully with regard to his security.

“His focus remains there, and on the safety of his family, rather than these legal proceedings that give a continued platform to the Mail’s false claims all those years ago.”

The spokesperson said it was “premature” to speculate on how legal costs in the case would now be determined.

Harry’s withdrawal of his case comes little over a month since he lost a bid to have ANL’s “honest opinion” defence thrown out by a judge.

In the December 8 ruling, a High Court judge refused to “strike out” ANL’s defence.

Mr Justice Nicklin concluded the publisher had a “real prospect” of successfully showing at a trial that Harry’s previous press statements provided a “misleading” description of his case against the Home Office.

Following the judgment, Mr Justice Nicklin said the duke must pay ANL’s legal costs linked to his failed bid to have its defence thrown out.

The judge ordered those costs should be assessed if they were not agreed, but that the duke should pay the £48,447 “on account” before the end of 2023.

Harry is still awaiting a ruling from a different judge in his separate claim against the Home Office over a decision to change the degree of his personal protection.

The duke alleges the February 2020 decision of Ravec – a body under the department’s remit – was “unlawful and unfair”.

Friday’s legal development also comes in the wake of Harry being awarded £140,600 in damages after a High Court judge ruled the duke’s phone was probably hacked “to a modest extent” by Mirror Group Newspapers – publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

Harry is also bringing separate High Court claims against ANL and News Group Newspapers – publisher of The Sun – over allegations of unlawful information gathering.