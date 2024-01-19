Emily In Paris star Ashley Park says she had hospital treatment for septic shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emily In Paris star Ashley Park says she had hospital treatment for septic shock

By Press Association
Ashley Park (Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News)
Ashley Park (Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News)

Emily In Paris star Ashley Park has revealed that she spent her new year in hospital after a bout of tonsillitis “spiralled into critical septic shock”.

The 32-year-old actress, known for her portrayal of Mindy Chen on the hit Netflix series, shared details of how several of her organs got infected during a holiday in an Instagram post on Friday.

Alongside a series of photos of her in hospital, she said she was “grateful” that her health had improved despite what she had initially been told.

She wrote: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful.

“While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiralled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.

“I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

Septic shock is a life-threatening condition that happens when your blood pressure drops to a dangerously low level after an infection, according to the NHS Inform website.

The actress said she was most grateful to her Emily In Paris co-star Paul Forman, praising him for being “unconditionally by my side through all this”.

Forman plays Nicolas de Leon, a businessman and Mindy’s love interest, in series three of the Netflix series.

Among the photos, Forman could be seen kissing Park’s forehead and in another holding her hand while she lay in a hospital bed.

In another clip, Park captured Forman braiding her hair for her.

She added: “You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.

“I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Park also thanked the medical staff who worked “tirelessly” with her as well as her “personal team of heroes at home” who supported her.

She added: “I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery… but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.

“Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”

Friends and famous faces were among those to send support to Park including her Emily In Paris co-star Lily Collins who said she could “hardly look” at the pictures without crying.

She added: “I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both.”

Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan wrote “wishing you a full recovery, sending love”, while filmmaker and actor Dan Levy commented with a heart emoji.

Park has previously opened up about how she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, when she was aged 15.

She previously told fitness magazine Shape that after spending nearly a year in the hospital going through chemotherapy, she made it her “mission” for it not to affect her life.

Park has starred in the last three series of hit drama Emily In Paris, which is set to return for a fourth season.

Collins, who plays the titular character, revealed that the team were back working in Paris on the new series in an Instagram post on Friday.

The actress shared a picture of her posing with the script while wearing a navy outfit which featured small Eiffel Towers on it.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good.

“Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”