Gary Lineker says he received ‘threats’ after retweet about Israeli sports ban

By Press Association
Gary Lineker says he has received 'threats' but is not 'a victim' (PA)
Gary Lineker says he has received 'threats' but is not 'a victim' (PA)

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has said he received threats after he retweeted and later deleted a post on social media that called for Israel to be banned from international sporting events, including football.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Palestinian Campaign For The Academic And Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI), which he reportedly misread, appealed to the International Olympic Committee, Fifa and all regional and international sports governing bodies to take “an urgent stance”.

Speaking to The Guardian about the backlash since the tweet, he confirmed he has “received threats” and said: “It’s not about me. I am not the victim here.”

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker (Ian West/PA)

The former England footballer, who was temporarily taken off air by the BBC after being caught up in an impartiality row in March, spoke about the Israel-Hamas conflict and described social media postings on the war as “toxic”.

He said: “Everybody I talk to, every single person I know, is going, ‘What? What is happening?’. But the minute you open your mouth – well, not my mouth, but the minute I tweet a little bit – it’s so toxic.

“If you lean to one side or the other, the levels of attack are extraordinary. How could it be controversial to want peace? I just don’t understand it.

“You don’t need to be Islamophobic to condemn Hamas, or antisemitic to condemn Israel. But at the moment it’s just awful. Awful.”

He also said he has tried to limit his time spent on social media sites.

“Before, if I was killing time … I’d just be trawling through social media, getting irritated and depressed by world news.”

He said he has now replaced hours of scrolling with reading “a lot”.

“I find it difficult to look at social media,” he added.

“Because I can’t bear looking at little children being killed constantly.”

Lineker was reinstated in his role on the BBC One sporting show in March 2023 after he had been told to stand down following a tweet where he compared language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

He told The Guardian he was deliberate with the phrasing of the tweet and said: “I worded it very carefully, I always do. Anything that is slightly borderline political, I put a lot of thought into.”