Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bombshell reveals ‘history’ with islander upon entering Love Island: All Stars

By Press Association
Arabella Chi is a Love Island: All Stars bombshell (Ian West/PA)
Bombshell Arabella Chi will reveal she has “history” with fellow islander Toby Aromolaran when she enters the Love Island: All Stars villa.

At the end of Friday’s episode, the boys received a text message, read out by Anton Danyluk, which revealed Arabella would be having a boys-only after-party on the hideaway terrace.

Upon entering the villa, the 32-year-old, who was on series five of Love Island, said in a voiceover: “I might have recently come out of a relationship but I’m ready to meet the man of my dreams, so get me back in that villa.”

In Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, Arabella will meet the boys on the terrace and say to Toby: “Are you a little bit shocked to see me?”

In response, Toby will say “You picked your time…” before Callum Jones asks: “Why, is there history between you two?”

Arabella says: “Yeah… there is a bit of history. It was like a year ago and then I met my ex. It then fizzled out because I was in a relationship.”

Callum continues: “Is there any chance of you and Toby rekindling?”

Arabella says: “I do feel like there are definitely conversations to be had.”

Toby had begun to rekindle a romance with ex-flame Georgia Steel, who he had struck up a connection with on Love Island Games, but in Friday night’s episode the two butted heads after Toby expressed interest in islander Molly Smith.

He said: “From day one I said we had to be open because we ended, or not even ended, we didn’t even start for like a reason.”

Georgia responded: “You’ve gone out your way to pursue something else.”

Also on Sunday’s episode, Callum, who is coupled up with his ex Molly, will admit he is finding their reunion confusing.

Molly says: “I feel like it’s been left very much in limbo, we’ll see won’t we.

“I’ve said if a girl comes in I want you to crack on… that’s what you need to be doing.”

Callum will respond: “The thing is, we are in a couple and we should be trying together equally as much… do you not want to try and make it work? It’s just a bit confusing.”

Also in the show, Liberty Poole, who has just recoupled with Mitchel Taylor, will confront the islander when she hears he told Demi Jones she was his “number one”.

Demi will say to Liberty: “To be honest with you, before me and Luis (Morrison) kissed, he pulled me aside and said ‘you’re my number one, you’re my number one’… this was a few days ago now.”

Kaz Kamwi says: “So, basically, Mitch is saying different things to different girls.”

Liberty replies: “The thing is, I’m the wrong girl to play with because I won’t stand for that.”

Love Island: All Stars continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.