Loose Women’s Kaye Adams went to A&E after losing hearing in right ear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Loose Women’s Kaye Adams went to A&E after losing hearing in right ear

By Press Association
Kaye Adams has said she has ‘the most traumatic 48 hours’ (Ian West/PA)
Kaye Adams has said she has ‘the most traumatic 48 hours’ (Ian West/PA)

Loose Women star Kaye Adams said she “experienced the most traumatic 48 hours” after losing the ability to hear in her right ear “minutes” before the daytime programme went live.

The Scottish TV presenter, 61, who is a regular host on the ITV1 topical discussion show, said she went to A&E and an audiologist, after her ear “went dead” before Friday’s show.

In a video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, she said: “I have had the most traumatic 48 hours. Here’s a little Sunday story for you.

“On Friday, when I was doing Loose Women, minutes before we went on air, my right ear just went dead.

“I put my earpiece in. There was no sound. I couldn’t hear a thing.

“I was absolutely terrified. I thought ‘Oh my God, what has gone wrong?’

“So anyway, I kind of got through the programme.

“Got home, panicking, couldn’t hear anything, couldn’t hear anything.

“I’m looking up online what could it be? and it said go to A&E.

“So next day I go to A&E in Glasgow. They were amazing. Absolutely amazing.

“(To) the nurse, thank you. We discovered we had the same birthday, except she’s a year younger than me. But my gosh, she was fantastic.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 – London
Kaye Adams arriving for The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 (Ian West/PA)

“Then I had to go to get an audiogram and I went to Boots in Glasgow and squeezed myself in.”

Addressing the staff member who helped her, she said: “Paula. Thank you. You were amazing. Absolutely incredible. Thank you.

“And (I) did an examination. Did everything.

“I mean, I’m embarrassed to say this because honestly my head was going to some terrible, terrible, tumour, I’m very melodramatic.

“Paula pulled out the biggest bit of wax you have ever (seen).”

Adams has been open about her health before and revealed in 2022 that she had experienced symptoms of breast cancer.

She discussed her experience for an NHS campaign, encouraging members of the public to get their symptoms checked, and said she was given the all clear after visiting her doctor and undergoing a number of tests.

The Loose Women star has also appeared on BBC One dancing programme Strictly Come Dancing, in 2022, and was a contestant on the third series of Celebrity Masterchef.