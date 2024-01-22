Trees made famous by Game Of Thrones felled by Storm Isha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trees made famous by Game Of Thrones felled by Storm Isha

By Press Association
Workmen continue their clear up as a number of trees in Northern Ireland made famous by the TV series Game Of Thrones have been damaged and felled by Storm Isha (Liam McBurney/PA)


A number of trees in Northern Ireland made famous by the TV series Game Of Thrones have been damaged and felled by Storm Isha.

Work is being carried out to clear up at the Dark Hedges site in Co Antrim.

The tunnel of trees became famous when it was featured in the HBO fantasy series and now attracts significant numbers of tourists from around the world.

Storm Isha battered Northern Ireland on Sunday night, with strong winds leaving thousands of properties without power and causing travel disruption.

Mervyn Storey, chairman of the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust, said: “It looks like there are three trees down.

“We have had people out since dawn trying to clear the road. There are a number of other trees down in the area as well.

“The Dark Hedges road is closed while the work continues.

“This is another blow to the Dark Hedges.

“It proves that the surveys that were carried out last year were worth doing.

“In fact one of the trees that was healthy has been blown down. It is very sad.”



Mr Storey, a DUP councillor, added: “This was a very intense storm for a period of time.

“Because there has been snow and rain before, the ground around the base of the trees is sodden; when the wind comes they just move.

“It focuses again the need to have something which protects these trees, something to preserve what is left of the Dark Hedges.”

Last year work was carried out to remove six of the Dark Hedges trees and to carry out remedial work on several others after surveys highlighted safety issues over their condition.

Concerns have been raised about the state of several of the ancient beech trees for a number of years.



The trees in Bregagh Road, near Stranocum, are on privately-owned land.

The Department for Infrastructure said last year that an independent specialist survey had found that 11 trees, out of a total of 86, were in a poor condition and could pose a potential risk to the public.

Following discussions with relevant landowners and other stakeholders, arrangements were made to remove a number of the trees, retaining the stumps.

The trees were planted to line Bregagh Road to Gracehill House, which was built around 1775.

Originally, there were about 150 trees.