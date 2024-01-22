John Travolta ‘proud’ to host Harry – 40 years after dancefloor spin with Diana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

John Travolta ‘proud’ to host Harry – 40 years after dancefloor spin with Diana

By Press Association
John Travolta presented the aviation awards at which the Duke of Sussex was a recipient (Ian West/PA)
John Travolta presented the aviation awards at which the Duke of Sussex was a recipient (Ian West/PA)

John Travolta has spoken of his pride at hosting the Duke of Sussex at an aviation awards ceremony, almost 40 years after he danced with his mother at the White House.

Harry and the Grease star were pictured together at the Living Legends of Aviation ceremony in Los Angeles, hosted by the aviation ambassador and keen pilot, 69.

Harry was recognised for his work as a British Army veteran and pilot at the ceremony and in his speech he told Travolta it would be fitting for them to fly together after the actor famously spun Diana, Princess of Wales around the dancefloor.

He said: “I was just a one-year-old when you danced with my mum at the White House, and now look at us. The only thing left to do is… not dance together but fly together.”

Diana, who died following a car crash in 1997, made front pages around the world when she was photographed with Travolta on the dancefloor at a gala dinner at the White House in November 1985.

Duke of Sussex comments
John Travolta dancing with Diana, Princess of Wales at a White House dinner in Washington (Ronald Reagan Library/AP/Alamy)

Saturday Night Fever actor Travolta shared a photo of himself and Harry at the event, alongside Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez.

Helicopter pilot Sanchez was also honoured at the ceremony on Friday, where she was presented with the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award.

Travolta captioned the picture: “I was so proud to host Prince Harry, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at Living Legends of Aviation awards event Friday night.

“Congrats to both Prince Harry and Lauren on their awards!!”

During his speech at the ceremony, Harry described flying as “a transcendent experience, a close encounter with magic, an invitation to both protect freedom… and to feel free – and, funny enough, an opportunity to ground oneself, without actually being grounded.”

He added that flight training was “one of life’s greatest lessons”.

The awards ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honoured “those who make significant contributions to aviation and aerospace”.

The duke completed two tours of Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot, having flown countless training missions in the UK, the US and Australia.

He served for 10 years in the military, rising to the rank of Captain, and later founded the Invictus Games – a sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans.