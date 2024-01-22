Gary Glitter accused of treating victims with contempt ahead of parole hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Gary Glitter accused of treating victims with contempt ahead of parole hearing

By Press Association
A parole hearing for Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, is to begin later this week (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A parole hearing for Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, is to begin later this week (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Gary Glitter has been accused of a “total lack of remorse” towards his victims ahead of a parole hearing due to start later this week.

Lawyers for a woman who was abused by the disgraced performer when she was 12 years old have told the Parole Board that he shows contempt for his victims.

The woman is suing Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, following his 2015 conviction for abusing her and two other young victims between 1975 and 1980.

Richard Scorer, a lawyer from Slater and Gordon who represents her, said: “Our client has brought a claim for damages against Gadd for the appalling sexual assaults which he committed on her when she was 12 years old.

“This case is proceeding through the High Court.

“Throughout the case Gadd has refused to co-operate at all and has ignored court orders, deliberately making the process more stressful and traumatic for our client.

“This behaviour demonstrates Gadd’s total lack of remorse.

“We have made the Parole Board aware of his behaviour and they have confirmed that this information will be included in a report to the Parole Board panel ahead of the hearing.

“I hope the board take this matter very seriously as it is yet more evidence of Gadd’s lack of remorse, and contempt for his victims.”

Gadd outside Bristol Crown Court in the 1990s
Gadd outside Bristol Crown Court in the 1990s, where he was jailed for four months for possessing child abuse images (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Gadd, 79, was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. His sentence expires in February 2031.

He was automatically released from HMP The Verne, a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, in February last year after serving half of his 16-year fixed-term determinate sentence.

Less than six weeks after walking free, he was taken back to prison for breaching his licence conditions by allegedly viewing downloaded images of children.

In October an application to have this month’s parole hearing in public was rejected, on the grounds that it was too difficult to contact all his victims.

Glitter’s fall from grace began in the late 1990s when he was jailed for possessing thousands of child abuse images and was jailed for four months in 1999.

In 2002 he was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crime allegations, and in March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam and spent two and a half years in jail.

The offences for which he was jailed in 2015 came to light as part of Operation Yewtree, the Metropolitan Police investigation launched in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.