Richard Osman writes second platinum bestseller with million copies sold in UK

By Press Association
Richard Osman writes second platinum bestseller with million copies sold in the UK (Ian West/PA)
Richard Osman writes second platinum bestseller with million copies sold in the UK (Ian West/PA)

Richard Osman, who left a distinguished career in TV to focus on writing, has achieved platinum status for the second time with his crime novel The Bullet That Missed.

The book was among four titles that were honoured at the annual Bestseller Awards at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Monday evening, having sold more than one million copies.

Children’s book duo Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler also received the award for The Highway Rat, while Normal People from Sally Rooney was recognised in the category alongside Colleen Hoover’s hit It Ends With Us.

Osman, who became a household name as the presenter of hit TV show Pointless, left the show in 2022 to “concentrate on writing” – having co-hosted alongside Alexander Armstrong since its debut in 2009.

The first book in his four-novel The Thursday Murder Club series became a platinum bestseller with over a million copies sold in the UK, while book number three The Bullet That Missed has now also achieved the same status.

Speaking in his recorded acceptance speech, Osman said: “Thank you to the readers, thank you to the booksellers, and thank you to Nielsen. Honestly, this is absolutely extraordinary, wonderful, and I cherish it.”

The ceremony also saw actress Miriam Margolyes achieve Gold status, more than 500,000 copies sold, for her memoir This Much Is True, alongside Klara And The Sun from Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, and two books from Rooney titled Beautiful World, Where Are You and her first novel titled Conversations With Friends.

Miriam Margolyes
British actress Miriam Margolyes achieve Gold status (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We are thrilled to be able to host these awards once again in person and celebrate the success of authors and the teams that support them,” Andre Breedt, managing director of Nielsen BookData, said.

“The Bestseller Awards are unique, recognising the achievement of any author across all genres by the ultimate measurement, book sales.”

Jacks Thomas, guest director of BolognaBookPlus, said: “So many authors’ careers are enhanced by the work done on their behalf by publishers and authors at book fairs, it is therefore both a treat and a privilege for BolognaBookPlus, the newest kid on the block in the general publishing book fair world, to see creative and commercial genius rewarded on a night like tonight.

“Nielsen BookData have shone a spotlight on the reading habits of the UK, creating an impressive Hall of Fame on the way.”

The Bestseller Awards are determined according to consumer sales, on both print and digital formats, from Nielsen BookData in partnership with BolognaBookPlus.