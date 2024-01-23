Lynda La Plante wins crime writing award for career ‘redefining women’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Lynda La Plante wins crime writing award for career ‘redefining women’

By Press Association
Crime writer Lynda La Plante (David Parry/PA)
Crime writer Lynda La Plante (David Parry/PA)

Lynda La Plante has been honoured for her outstanding contribution to crime writing.

The 80-year-old British author, actress and screenwriter was awarded the prize after she “redefined the role of women in police procedurals and made a star” of Dame Helen Mirren through her work on Prime Suspect.

The Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) announced the winners of the Diamond Dagger, its highest accolade, to both La Plante and American author James Lee Burke on Tuesday.

Previous winners include Ruth Rendell, Baroness Phyllis Dorothy “PD” James, Colin Dexter, Reginald Hill and John Le Carre.

This is the first time in the award’s 70-year history it has gone to two winners, the CWA said.

76th Cannes Film Festival
Dame Helen Mirren played Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison in Lynda La Plante’s Prime Suspect (Doug Peters/PA)

Vaseem Khan, a Baby Ganesh Detective Agency series author and chairman of the CWA, said: “Lynda La Plante’s Prime Suspect redefined the role of women in police procedurals and made a star of Helen Mirren, while Widows remains a talismanic – and wickedly entertaining – female-led heist caper.”

In 1991, the cop drama made its debut with Dame Helen as hard-edged Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison.

Prime Suspect was a sensation for ITV, catapulting Dame Helen to international fame before she was nominated for her first Oscar in 1994 for playing Queen Charlotte in The Madness Of King George and winning an Academy Award for The Queen in 2006.

Across its seven series, the show won six Baftas, the Edgar Allan Poe Writers’ Award and an Emmy for best mini series.

La Plante said: “In 2024 I will publish both the final book in the young Tennison series, and a memoir detailing my long career as an actress, television producer and crime writer.

“To also be awarded the Diamond Dagger from the CWA makes 2024 even more special, and I look forward to thanking all those involved in person at the awards ceremony on July 4.”

La Plante released her latest Tennison novel, A Taste Of Blood, last year. She has released other book series Anna Travis Mysteries, Trial & Retribution and Widows which also were TV shows.

Starting as a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), the author was also an actress who appeared in a number of classic TV series including the Professionals, The Sweeney and Minder.

Her debut novel The Legacy was published in 1987 following her writing the 1980s crime series Widows about armed robbers’ wives.

The winner of the Diamond Dagger is chosen after a panel vote by previous winners including Lee Child, Lawrence Block, Ian Rankin and Michael Connelly.

Lee Burke created New Orleans Police Department officer Dave Robicheaux who features across his series, beginning in 1987’s The Neon Rain.

Mr Khan said his “lyrical depiction of the American South transcends crime fiction – his prose is often considered among the best to have graced the genre”.

Lee Burke has previously been a university teacher, case worker with ex-criminals, a pipeliner for an oil company, a long-distance truck driver and a newspaper reporter.

The author, who has won two Edgar Allan Poe Awards and is a Guggenheim Fellow, has also written the Holland novels, starting with Lay Down My Sword And Shield in 1971.

Lee Burke said he was “honoured and humbled to receive” the Diamond Dagger.

He added: “It is also an honour to have my name among the best mystery and crime writers in the world. I cannot thank you enough.”

His and La Plante’s awards will be presented at the CWA Dagger Awards on July 4.

The CWA was founded in 1953 by John Creasey and the awards began in 1955.