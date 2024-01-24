Michelle Visage tangos with Addams Family musical co-star in first look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michelle Visage tangos with Addams Family musical co-star in first look

By Press Association
Michelle Visage and Ramin Karimloo will be in The Addams Family – A Musical Comedy (Craig Sugden/Aria Entertainment/John Stalker Productions/PA)
New images of Michelle Visage in full costume for West End show The Addams Family – The Musical Comedy have been released.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge, 55, also known for singing as part of US girl group Seduction, will play matriarch Morticia Addams live in concert at the London Palladium in February.

In the first-look images, Visage is dressed in a black-look while sticking her legs up in the air and doing a tango-style dip with Ramin Karimloo, who plays deadly Morticia’s husband Gomez.

She said: “When I first got the chance to become Morticia Addams on Strictly Come Dancing, I never imagined that nearly five years later, I would be recreating the role in the West End.

“I’m not sure I have enough words to describe how much of an absolute dream come true this moment is for me.

“I truly can’t wait for everyone to see the magical tango with my Gomez, the incredibly talented Ramin Karimloo, and to perform in these incredible live concerts alongside the most talented cast.

“It’s going to be an amazing few days and I’m beyond excited to bring my own version of Morticia to the Palladium stage.”

Visage has also been in a West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and was on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, when she danced a foxtrot routine to The Addams Family 1960s series theme by Vic Mizzy.

The Addams Family characters first appeared in a series of comics by Charles Addams before being adapted numerous times for the big and small screen.

Morticia has been previously portrayed by Anjelica Huston in 1991 The Addams Family film and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2022 Netflix hit series Wednesday.

It was adapted into a musical in 2009 with a book from Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

The new London production follows UK and Ireland tours and focuses on Morticia’s stoic daughter Wednesday (Chumisa Dornford-May) returning home with a normal boyfriend, Lucas (Ryan Kopel) as an adult.

It sees Birds Of A Feather actress Lesley Joseph as Grandma, Sam Buttery as cheerful and insane Uncle Fester and Annie Get Your Gun theatre actor Nicholas Mclean as Morticia’s devious son Pugsley.

The Addams Family – The Musical Comedy is on February 12 and 13 at the London Palladium.