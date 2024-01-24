Tommy Fury taking time off boxing after surgery on ‘extremely painful’ injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tommy Fury taking time off boxing after surgery on ‘extremely painful’ injury

By Press Association
Boxer Tommy Fury has undergone an operation on his right hand (Martin Rickett/PA)
Boxer Tommy Fury has undergone an operation on his right hand (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tommy Fury has announced that he will take time away from his boxing career to “heal”.

The 24-year-old told his followers that he has been dealing with a hand injury for four years and has now had surgery.

Fury said he has been in “extreme pain” since 2019, around the time he entered ITV2 dating show Love Island where he met influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

Despite managing the injury since defeating boxer Przemyslaw Binienda in around 60 seconds in his first bout since leaving the Love Island villa as a runner-up in 2019, he has been undefeated in a professional contest.

Fury beat YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul in fights last year.



On Wednesday, Fury wrote on Instagram: “Since 2019 I have been dealing with a hand injury that I’ve never spoken about/shared online.

“Since my third professional fight (with Binienda) I have been trying to manage this injury, training and fighting through extreme pain which led me to often not being able to use my right hand at all.

“For the last four weeks of my last camp I trained solely with my left hand until fight night.

“This morning I underwent the surgery I’ve been putting off for years as I know this is the only way my hand will heal and that I can move forward with my boxing career. I’m excited for my recovery journey and so ready to be back feeling and giving 100% in 2024.”

Hague, with whom he shares one child, put heart emojis underneath the post.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter Bambi last year and told followers of their engagement in July.

Tommy Fury is the son of John Fury and half-brother of Tyson Fury, whom he also starred alongside in the Netflix reality TV series At Home With The Furys.