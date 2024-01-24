‘It’s mostly tears’ – Ryan Reynolds ends filming on Deadpool 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

‘It’s mostly tears’ – Ryan Reynolds ends filming on Deadpool 3

By Press Association
Actor Ryan Reynolds has finished filming on Deadpool 3 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds ended filming in the UK on the hotly anticipated Deadpool 3 saying the cast have battled the weather and Hollywood acting strikes to finish the Marvel film.

The Canadian-born actor, who plays antihero Wade Wilson/Deadpool, announced following recent storms Isha and Jocelyn that shooting for the third instalment in the franchise had ended.

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Hugh Jackman in the stands watching Wrexham play (Jacob King/PA)

Filming in England, which took place in Norfolk, Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire and London, was halted for several months due to strike action by the Sag-Aftra union last year.

On Wednesday, Reynolds wrote on Instagram: “The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears.

“A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect.

“I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th.”

Reynolds’ foul-mouthed superhero will be joined this time by Hugh Jackman returning as bad-tempered and almost indestructible Wolverine.

Jackman wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “What a ride!!! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie.

“Well not the training and diet but the other 93.2%. To the best cast and crew, thank you! You are all aces. To two of my best mates @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect

“I literally couldn’t have done this without you. Literally! July 26th can’t come soon enough. Time to shave. @deadpoolmovie.”

Jackman has played Wolverine since the 2000 film X-Men through to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he has a brief uncredited scene, and in three spin-off films including Logan.

There was also a glimpse of Wolverine in 2018’s Deadpool 2 and he is expected to be a big character in Deadpool 3, which is directed by Stranger Things director and producer Shawn Levy.

During his time filming, Jackman has gone to see Wrexham AFC, which is co-owned by Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds had also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as a swordfighter named Wade who is disfigured like Deadpool in the movies of the same name but has a different backstory.

Deadpool 3 is set to land in cinemas on July 23.