Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Traitors contestant reveals secret in final week

By Press Association
The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman (Studio Lambert/Llara Plaza)
The Traitors contestant Ross has failed to avenge his mother Diane but did tell his fellow competitors about his family secret.

This is the final week of series two of the show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, which sees the “faithful” trying to find who the “traitors” are before they are “murdered” by them.

Despite Ross declaring in Wednesday’s episode to the camera: “Harry, mate, I’m coming for you, man” he became the latest to be banished after getting the most votes by other contestants and then revealed he was a traitor.

Before departing, he told the contestants: “I’ll leave you with one little easter egg, I was actually the son of someone in this game, and that person was Diane.”

Previously, Diane, a retired teacher, from Lancashire, was “murdered” after being given the poisoned chalice and in a dramatic episode had to get into her own grave.

Last week, video director Ross pledged revenge against British Army engineer Harry and Welsh insurance broker Andrew after also becoming a Traitor but did not disclose his family tie.

Ross also attempted to enlist Andrew in the episode to instigate a plot against but Harry had already told the Welshman: “I want to be the final with you … technically we can win it man.”

The Traitors
Harry, one of the contestants in series two of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

At the outset of the latest episode, Zack accused Jasmine and Ross of being the traitors before it was revealed that no one died that night.

Harry took a shield, which protects the faithful from being murdered, and let a limited number of contestants know so they would think he was not a traitor.

He told the faithful it was an attempted murder in order for them to believe that a traitor, Ross, had not been recruited.

The Traitors
Ross, one of the contestants in series two of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)

Under the rules of the game, traitors can either murder or recruit during the course of a night.

Parliamentary affairs adviser and faithful, Zack, used Harry’s logic to argue that half the players knew the engineer had the shield and therefore he could not be a traitor during the banishing.

At the vote, Zack, Ross, Andrew are named but Ross received the most votes.

In the closing moments, the traitors Andrew and Harry plot who they will be murdering next and consider Jaz, Zack and Mollie.

Throughout the competition, contestants build up the cash pot through playing a series of games.

This time they had to carry gold while answering puzzles and questions through the woods while hoping to avoid traps if they got the wrong answer.

The Traitors continues on Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.