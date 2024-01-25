Viggo Mortensen to talk about his career at Glasgow Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Viggo Mortensen to talk about his career at Glasgow Film Festival

By Press Association
Viggo Mortensen will give a Q&A on his career at the Glasgow Film Festival (Matt Crossick/PA Wire).
Viggo Mortensen will give a Q&A on his career at the Glasgow Film Festival (Matt Crossick/PA Wire).

Hollywood actor Viggo Mortensen will answer questions about his career at a special event at the Glasgow Film Festival.

The 65-year-old star will discuss his experiences of acting and directing on March 3 as part of the 20th anniversary of the Glasgow Film Theatre’s annual festival.

The live “In Conversation” event will be followed by the UK premiere of Mortensen’s new film, The Dead Don’t Hurt, a western which he directed and appears in.

Mortensen made his screen debut in the thriller Witness, in 1985, alongside Harrison Ford, and has been nominated three times for Best Actor at the Oscars, including for Eastern Promises (2008).

Captain Fantastic premiere – London
Viggo Mortensen has been nominated for an Academy Award three times (Ian West/PA Wire)

He was also recognised for Captain Fantastic (2016) and Green Book (2019), and starred as Aragorn in Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings movies.

Mortensen is also a musician and artist.

GFF24 will also feature director Ben Wheatley introducing a 15th anniversary screening of his debut feature, Down Terrace, on March 1, followed by a Q&A session.

The film is described as “a dark and hilarious journey into the gritty British underworld”, as a father-and-son crime duo try to identify an informant.

The festival will run from February 28 to March 10 with a packed programme including the UK premiere of Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart; Bleeding Love starring Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara McGregor; and La Chimera starring Josh O’Connor.

Tickets for events at GFF24 go on sale to GFT Cinecard holders at 11am on Friday, and on general sale at 11am on Monday, at https://www.glasgowfilm.org/home and from the GFT Box Office.