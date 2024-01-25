UK to loan back looted ‘crown jewels’ from Ghana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

UK to loan back looted ‘crown jewels’ from Ghana

By Press Association
General view of the interior of the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London (Tim Ireland/PA)
General view of the interior of the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London (Tim Ireland/PA)

The UK is set to loan back a selection of Asante Gold taken from Ghana over 100 years ago, according to reports.

The Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) will lend 17 items, while the British Museum will send 15 pieces under the three-year loan deals – with an option to extend for the same amount of time, the BBC has reported.

The items will reportedly go on display at the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi, the capital of the Asante region, to celebrate the Asantehene’s silver jubilee.

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, said the gold items taken from the court of the Asante King are the equivalent of “our Crown Jewels”.

The items to be loaned were mostly taken during wars in the 19th century between the UK and the Asante, including a sword of state, gold badges worn by officials charged with cleansing the soul of the king, and a gold peace pipe, the BBC said.

There is also reportedly a ceremonial cap decorated with gold ornaments and worn by senior courtiers at coronations and other major festivals.

Mr Hunt said: “(When museums hold) objects with origins in war and looting in military campaigns, we have a responsibility to the countries of origin to think about how we can share those more fairly today.

“It doesn’t seem to me that all of our museums will fall down if we build up these kind of partnerships and exchanges.”

Although, Mr Hunt did suggest the loan is not a permanent return of ownership to Ghana, telling the BBC that the new cultural partnership “is not restitution by the back door”.

The loan agreements are not with the Ghanaian government but with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the current Asante King known as the Asantehene – who attended the Coronation of King Charles last year, the BBC reported.