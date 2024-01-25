TikTok stars among new acts announced for TRNSMT Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok stars among new acts announced for TRNSMT Festival

By Press Association
Festival goers enjoy the music at TRNSMT (Lesley Martin/PA)
More acts have been announced for TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green including several TikTok stars.

The three-day event will be headlined by Garbage and Liam Gallagher on the main stage but 23 new acts have been revealed.

Pop group Sugababes are on the line-up, along with Scottish chart-topper Calvin Harris, for the event between July 12 and 14.

Rapper Example will headline the King Tut’s stage on Friday and will be joined by the Brits Rising Star and BBC Sound of the Year winner, The Last Dinner Party.

Sugababes will perform on Glasgow Green (David Parry/PA)

On Saturday, the King Tut’s bill will be topped by TikTok star Cian Ducrot, with performances from fellow TikTok performers Caity Baser, Katie Gregson-Macleod and fast-rising indie artist Seb Lowe.

Rock band Enter Shikari will wrap up on the King Tut’s stage on Sunday while other acts include Wunderhorse and Matt Maltese on Friday, as well as TikTok star Bellah Mae, Dead Pony and SiiGHTS.

On the main stage, viral sensation Lauren Spencer Smith will perform on Friday with her single Fingers Crossed, alongside soul star Jalen Ngonda.

Irish rockers New Dad will also be on the main stage on Saturday, alongside Gerry Cinnamon and Courteeners.

Calvin Harris will be among the stars appearing on stage (Ian West/PA)

Sunday’s line-up includes indie rock star Bakar who will share the main stage with 2024 Group of the Year Brit nominees Chase & Status and triple nominee Calvin Harris, who will headline the event.

More acts are still to be announced across TRNSMT’s River Stage and Boogie Wonderland.

Geoff Ellis, festival director of TRNSMT, said: “The variety of acts that we have on offer this year is a strong mix of globally renowned names and up-and-coming artists which has resulted in a record-breaking demand for tickets.

“Many ticket types already sold out, so make sure you get your tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets cost £275 and more acts are due to be added.