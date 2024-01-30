K-pop stars Stray Kids to headline BST festival in London’s Hyde Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

K-pop stars Stray Kids to headline BST festival in London’s Hyde Park

By Press Association
Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023
Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2023

K-pop band Stray Kids will headline the British Summer Time (BST) festival for the first time in 2024, it has been announced.

The group, who won the best K-pop award for their single S-Class at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, will perform in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday July 14 – following headline acts Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on July 5 and British superstar Robbie Williams on July 6.

“To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park,” the eight-piece troupe said.

BST
Stray Kids are to headline BST festival in London’s Hyde Park (BST/PA)

“This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us.”

Jim King, the chief executive of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “We’re so excited to welcome international superstars Stray Kids to BST Hyde Park in July for the first time.

“We’re honoured to bring Stray Kids to the stage in 2024, as this genre only continues to grow from strength to strength.”

The boy band from South Korea released their first 14-track debut album entitled Go Live in 2020.

Robbie Williams Netflix documentary
Robbie Williams will return to headline BST festival (Ian West/PA)

Williams, who headlined in 2019, will return to BST festival with an array of hits from his two decades-long back catalogue as a solo artist.

Williams left Take That in 1995 in the middle of their Nobody Else world tour.

The group, which now comprises Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, headlined BST festival in 2023, bringing on stage Eurovision winner Lulu Kennedy-Cairns and Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

Tickets go on sale on Monday February 12 at 10am.