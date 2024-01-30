K-pop stars Stray Kids to headline BST festival in London’s Hyde Park

K-pop band Stray Kids will headline the British Summer Time (BST) festival for the first time in 2024, it has been announced.

The group, who won the best K-pop award for their single S-Class at last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, will perform in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday July 14 – following headline acts Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli on July 5 and British superstar Robbie Williams on July 6.

“To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park,” the eight-piece troupe said.

Stray Kids are to headline BST festival in London’s Hyde Park (BST/PA)

“This is our first time performing at a UK festival and it is such an honour to play in Hyde Park where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us.”

Jim King, the chief executive of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: “We’re so excited to welcome international superstars Stray Kids to BST Hyde Park in July for the first time.

“We’re honoured to bring Stray Kids to the stage in 2024, as this genre only continues to grow from strength to strength.”

The boy band from South Korea released their first 14-track debut album entitled Go Live in 2020.

Robbie Williams will return to headline BST festival (Ian West/PA)

Williams, who headlined in 2019, will return to BST festival with an array of hits from his two decades-long back catalogue as a solo artist.

Williams left Take That in 1995 in the middle of their Nobody Else world tour.

The group, which now comprises Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, headlined BST festival in 2023, bringing on stage Eurovision winner Lulu Kennedy-Cairns and Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott.

Tickets go on sale on Monday February 12 at 10am.