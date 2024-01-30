Stephanie Beacham on armed burglary raid: I thought I was going to die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephanie Beacham on armed burglary raid: I thought I was going to die

By Press Association
Stephanie Beacham was threatened with a two-foot metal bar during an armed raid (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Stephanie Beacham has said she thought she was “going to die” after an armed raid on her home in west London.

The Dynasty star, 76, was ordered to hand over her money and jewellery after confronting burglar David Wilson in Bayswater on October 25 2022.

Wilson, from Glasgow, threatened the British actress with a two-foot metal bar and was jailed for a total of 10 years and five months in February last year after pleading guilty to the London aggravated burglary and a separate burglary in Sheffield.

Beacham recalled the raid on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Tuesday, saying: “There I am, it’s Sunday afternoon, you don’t get burgled on a Sunday afternoon.

“Luckily I was dressed for gardening, which meant I had a really dodgy jumper on and no jewellery, and probably didn’t look very much like moi.

“Anyway, I heard a noise downstairs and I thought ‘Oh well there’s no-one I know, must be I’ve got an assistant (or) a friend’, and I said ‘hello’, and I looked over in the back and there he was the most frightening face with a … crowbar.

“He did have the opportunity to run for the front door, but he didn’t, he leapt up the stairs.

“He leapt up the stairs and then there it was, a crowbar, over my head, and then the corny dialogue, ‘Give me your money, give me your jewellery, don’t look at me, I wish you weren’t here’.

“I thought ‘oh, I think I’m going to die’ and I was an absolute wimp, total wimp, and I gave him my money.

“So, then he said ‘what’s in that handbag’, a lovely Valentino handbag. I was sitting there. I said ‘Nothing. Look’. I gave him everything.

“Then he said ‘Get in there’. Well, I didn’t need telling twice, it was my bathroom, so I got in and locked the door, and I thought, ‘You’ve been such a wimp, you’ve been such a wimp and you haven’t got your phone because you dropped it when you saw him and now he’s got your phone and the other phone is the other side of the bed, (in) the other room’.”

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards
Jodie Foster, who was in Panic Room (Matt Crossick/PA)

She also thought of what Jodie Foster – as the mother, Meg Altman, in 2002 thriller Panic Room – would do in the situation and picked up a “wobbly sponge” on a plastic handle, and held it by the door.

Beacham added: “Anyway, after a length of time I heard noises and it seemed like he’d gone downstairs, and I got out and I phoned the police.

“Weeks later when I was giving in the report thing, I said ‘I feel almost sorry for him’, and the policeman was incredibly cross with me. He said ‘I heard your 999 call, you thought you were going to die’.”

In February 2023, Southwark Crown Court judge Martin Griffiths told Wilson: “What you did had a traumatic effect on her.

“You violated the safe space of her home causing her to be suspicious of non-existent threats and even the difficulty of learning her lines when she goes for an acting job.”

Beacham had her big break in 1971 horror film The Nightcomers with Marlon Brando and went on to star in Dracula A.D. 1972, And Now The Screaming Starts! and House Of Mortal Sin.

She is best known for Dynasty as glamorous Sable Colby opposite Dame Joan Collins and the spin-off The Colbys.

In Coronation Street, Beacham, as Martha Fraser, had a romance with Ken Barlow (William Roache) in 2009, returning briefly as the character in 2022.