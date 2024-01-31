Adele announces open-air summer shows in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adele announces open-air summer shows in Europe

By Press Association
Adele has announced a string of open-air shows in Munich, Germany, this summer (Ian West/PA)
Adele has announced a string of open-air shows in Munich, Germany, this summer (Ian West/PA)

Adele has announced a string of open-air shows in Europe this summer.

The British superstar will take to the stage in a bespoke arena in Munich, Germany, for four nights in August.

She wrote on Instagram: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows.

“I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!?

“Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!

“Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why … YES!!

“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer.

“Guten Tag babes x”

The shows, at Munich Messe, will take place on August 2, 3, 9 and 10 and will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

They mark the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

She last played in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

The shows, at Munich Messe, will take place on August 2, 3, 9 and 10 and will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

They mark the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

She last played in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

The singer is currently performing the last leg of her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele, which runs until mid-June.

Ticket registration is open now at Adele.com and closes on February 5.

Tickets go on general sale to the public on February 9.