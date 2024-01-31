Port Vale dismiss reports of Robbie Williams takeover bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port Vale dismiss reports of Robbie Williams takeover bid

By Press Association
Robbie Williams has become the club’s president (Ian West/PA)
Robbie Williams has become the club’s president (Ian West/PA)

Port Vale have denied reports claiming pop star Robbie Williams is preparing a bid to buy the football club.

Williams, a lifelong fan of the League One side, was said to be considering a Wrexham-style takeover at Vale Park.

The 49-year-old former Take That star, whose solo hits include Angels, Let Me Entertain You and Come Undone, became the club’s president at the weekend and opened a new suite named after him.

But Vale, owned by businesswoman Carol Shanahan, say there are no plans in the pipeline for Williams to buy the club.

A Vale statement read: “We are aware of the ‘exclusive’ news that appeared in several national news outlets overnight and want to clarify the following: Robbie Williams has not made a bid to purchase Port Vale Football Club and there have been no conversations regarding that happening.

“Robbie and his team attended the match this past weekend, where he became club president and opened the suite that is now named after him.

“There are a number of positive club projects that both Carol and Robbie are exploring with the intention of anything delivered being in the best interests of Port Vale Football Club.

“As owners of the club, the Shanahan family remain fully committed to Port Vale FC.”

Vale are currently 20th in League One and lost 1-0 to Portsmouth on Saturday.