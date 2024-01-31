Laurence Fox suing man who called him ‘racist’ on social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laurence Fox suing man who called him ‘racist’ on social media

By Press Association
Laurence Fox is suing Mukhtar Ali Yassin for defamation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Laurence Fox is taking legal action against a man who called him a “racist” on social media, the High Court has heard.

The actor-turned-politician is suing Mukhtar Ali Yassin for libel over a row on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A hearing in London on Wednesday heard that Mr Fox is suing over four tweets sent during the exchange in May last year.

Ben Gallop, representing Mr Fox, told the court that Mr Yassin had made “seriously defamatory allegations of racism against my client that are bare comments”.

Mr Yassin is defending the claim.

Laurence Fox libel case
On Monday Laurence Fox lost a High Court libel battle with two people he referred to as paedophiles on social media (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Judge Mrs Justice Collins Rice ruled that a hearing should take place to decide whether the posts were statements of fact or opinion, and what should be included in any future trial.

Neither Mr Fox nor Mr Yassin was present in court on Wednesday, with the preliminary hearing to be held at a later date.

It comes two days after the same judge ruled that Mr Fox libelled two people – former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Crystal – by calling them “paedophiles” on X in October 2020.

Mrs Justice Collins Rice said on Monday that Mr Fox’s allegations, made during an exchange about a decision by Sainsbury’s to mark Black History Month, were “seriously harmful, defamatory and baseless”.

In the same judgment, she dismissed counter-claims brought by Mr Fox against Mr Blake, Crystal, whose real name is Colin Seymour, and broadcaster Nicola Thorp, after they described him as “a racist”.

Mr Fox, who founded the Reclaim Party, indicated following the decision that he plans to appeal.