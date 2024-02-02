Phoebe Dynevor: My mother taught me to embrace fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Phoebe Dynevor: My mother taught me to embrace fame

By Press Association
Phoebe Dynevor is Bafta rising star nominee (Yui Mok/PA)
Phoebe Dynevor has been supported by her actress mother in learning to navigate fame, she said.

The Bridgerton star is the daughter of Sally Dynevor, known for playing bossy and snobby Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street, and screenwriter Tim Dynevor.

Dynevor, 28, recalled growing up outside Manchester, where she would visit the set of the ITV soap, to Elle UK.

Phoebe Dynevor features on two Elle UK digital covers (Rosaline Shahnavaz/Elle UK/PA)

“When I was younger, we would go on set (of Coronation Street) a lot, and I got used to seeing people from TV come to our house,” she said.

“I was in awe of it all and loved seeing the family that people built on set and how everyone worked in very different jobs to create something.”

Dynevor, whose grandmother Shirley Dynevor was also an actress, said her mother’s “best advice has been to just enjoy” fame.

Phoebe Dynevor is one of the five Bafta rising star nominees for 2024 (Rosaline Shahnavaz/Elle UK/PA)

She added: “There was a certain point with Bridgerton where I was over-analysing everything and my mum told me to just embrace it all, and not to be terrified of it.

“Fame doesn’t do great things to people in the public eye – particularly men. She’s really helped me navigate it all.”

Dynevor also revealed during the interview that her mother will be her plus one for the Bafta ceremony, where she is one of the five rising star nominees for 2024 after starring in Netflix finance psychological thriller Fair Play, about a relationship between co-workers.

British Soap Awards 2015 – Manchester
Phoebe’s mother Sally Dynevor plays Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street Ian West/PA)

“I find awards shows terrifying – imposter syndrome is a real thing,” she said.

“They’re really scary but also very exciting because you’re in a room full of incredible people.”

She also said that intimacy co-ordinators are “a game changer” following her starring role in Netflix’s Bridgerton, in which she plays Daphne who has racy scenes with the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) in the first season.

“As a young woman, it’s important to have someone there on your side, protecting you,” she added.

Actress Phoebe Dynevor starred in Bridgerton (Rosaline Shahnavaz/Elle UK/PA)

“I see them as a stunt or dance co-ordinator, they are the same thing.”

Dynevor said the money from the regency era show and her career taking off has allowed her to “buy the comfiest bed in the world” and a house.

For more see elle.com/uk/PhoebeDynevor.