Jasmine Harman leads tributes to A Place In The Sun co-star Jonnie Irwin

By Press Association
Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50 (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Jasmine Harman has paid tribute to her A Place In The Sun co-star and “partner in crime” Jonnie Irwin following his death.

Irwin, who presented Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and BBC’s Escape To The Country, said in November 2022 that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and that it had spread to his brain.

A spokesperson for the family said Irwin “fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage” before his death aged 50.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Harman, 48, said she had “never known anyone as strong” as Irwin.

Reflecting on their time as co-hosts, she said: “To begin our TV careers together was a pleasure and a privilege I will be eternally grateful for.

“Almost twenty years ago, as two nervous new presenters (me perhaps more nervous than you!) little did we know about the adventure we were about to embark on, and the friends we would become.”

Speaking on Irwin’s other role, as a father, she said: “Never were you happier than in your role as husband and dad to the most awesome three boys – you are a legend.”

“We can, in your memory learn to cherish every hug, every conversation, every moment, for the priceless time we have,” she added.

“Enjoy every breath, every sunrise and sunset, never take anything for granted, because tomorrow is not promised.

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt celebrity screening – London
Jasmine Harman was Irwin’s co-presenter (Yui Mok/PA)

“Jonnie, you’ve taught me so much in our time as work colleagues and as good friends.

“I have never admired you more than over the last few years as you’ve faced life with cancer with positivity, determination and bloody mindedness.

“I’ve never known anyone as strong as you. You have done yourself, your loved ones and all of us proud.

“The world is a little darker today without you, but I will always smile when I think of you. My partner in crime, my OG co-presenter – Jonnie, I will miss you.”

A spokesman for the family announced the news and said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.