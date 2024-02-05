British radio producer alleges assault by Saltburn star Jacob Elordi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

British radio producer alleges assault by Saltburn star Jacob Elordi

By Press Association
Australian actor Jacob Elordi starred in viral hit Saltburn (Jeff Moore/PA)
Australian actor Jacob Elordi starred in viral hit Saltburn (Jeff Moore/PA)

A British radio producer has made allegations of assault against Australian actor Jacob Elordi.

Elordi, the star of viral dark comedy Saltburn and teen drama series Euphoria, was approached outside a hotel in Sydney by an employee of an Australian breakfast radio show, it has been claimed.

Formerly UK-based, Joshua Fox, who is a producer on The Kyle And Jackie O Show, said he was outside “a venue” when he spotted Elordi and began filming.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Fox told the show’s listeners that he informed Elordi he was with a radio programme and asked him to recreate a moment from Saltburn, a thriller about high society.

The scene sees the upper-class character, Felix Catton, drink bathwater.

Fox said: “He (Jacob) says ‘Hey, are you filming? Can you not?’ And I go ‘Yeah, that’s fine’.”

He claims he told the actor he would delete the footage and alleges that Elordi then “pushed him against the wall” and put his hands on his throat.

Opening night gala Saltburn – BFI London Film Festival 2023
Saltburn was directed by Emerald Fennell (Ian West/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency on Monday, the New South Wales Police Force said: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man.

“The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Fox said someone made the complaint to police on his behalf and that he hopes they can both “move on” from the incident.

Elordi has been nominated for Bafta’s 2024 Rising Star Award after starring in Saltburn with The Banshees Of Inisherin actor Barry Keoghan, Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike and Withnail And I star Richard E Grant.

The movie, directed by Emerald Fennell, has also received Bafta nods for outstanding British film and original score, along with Irishman Keoghan for lead actor, Pike for supporting actress and Elordi for supporting actor.

Elordi recently played Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama about the King of Rock and Roll’s ex-wife, Priscilla, and is known for Netflix romance trilogy The Kissing Booth.

He is also set to be in a Second World War series, based on Richard Flanagan’s Booker-winning novel The Narrow Road To The Deep North, and Oh Canada, with Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Richard Gere.