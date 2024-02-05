Mel Giedroyc leads tributes to star of Dad’s Army Ian Lavender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mel Giedroyc leads tributes to star of Dad’s Army Ian Lavender

By Press Association
Ian Lavender had died aged 77 (Ian West/PA)
Ian Lavender had died aged 77 (Ian West/PA)

Actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc has lead the tributes to Dad’s Army star Ian Lavender following his death aged 77.

The former Great British Bake Off presenter, 55, spoke of Lavender’s legacy during an appearance on The One Show on Monday evening.

In tribute, co-host of the BBC One programme Alex Jones said: “We just wanted to say our thoughts are with actor Ian Lavender’s family as it was announced today that he died at the age of 77.

“Many will remember him for playing Private Pike in Dad’s Army. He also starred in Yes Minister and EastEnders, and of course will be greatly missed.”

After watching a clip of Lavender as Private Frank Pike, Giedroyc said: “An amazing guy, an amazing performance. Iconic.”

She added: “I think we all just hold onto the fact that his work remains forever and ever, and generations in future years will love him as we all loved him.

“An extraordinary performance Pike.”

The Birmingham-born actor was also known for playing Derek Harkinson, a friend of Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard) in BBC One soap EastEnders from 2001 to 2005.

In an Instagram post, the long-running soap paid tribute to the actor and said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Ian Lavender has passed away.

“Ian created a wonderful character in Derek Harkinson and quickly became a favourite amongst the viewers.

“Those that worked with him at EastEnders will remember him fondly for his warmth, kindness and compassion and our love and thoughts are with Ian’s family and friends.”