Oprah Winfrey and Kate Moss among 40 stars on Edward Enninful’s last Vogue cover

By Press Association
Forty women appear on the March issue of British Vogue (Steven Meisel/PA)
Chat show host Oprah Winfrey and supermodel Kate Moss are among 40 women who star on Edward Enninful’s final cover for British Vogue.

Last year, the 51-year-old announced he would be stepping down from his role at the top of the fashion magazine to take up a newly created position this year.

Enninful’s last shoot as editor-in-chief has brought together 40 stars from across Hollywood and the fashion industry including Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, Love Island host Maya Jama and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Enninful said: “So here it is: my 76th and final edition of Vogue, six-and-a-half years and 153 cover stars later, including the 40 legendary women who feature on this cover.

“It’s been an extraordinary ride and an absolute honour.

“As I step into my new role, as Conde Nast’s global creative and cultural adviser for Vogue, I’m determined to keep championing the incredible array of voices in fashion and media, and ensure we keep the energy explosion of the last few years going.

“We always say it, because it always needs to be said: there is a great deal yet to be done.”

In an editor’s letter, Enninful described the “gratitude” he felt and said he was “proud that some important work has been done” at the publication.

Other famous women who feature on the cover of the British magazine include Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Orange Is The New Black actress Laverne Cox, supermodel Cindy Crawford and singer Miley Cyrus.

British model and actress Cara Delevingne, actress and activist Jane Fonda, fashion model Gigi Hadid, Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek and singer Dua Lipa also feature.

There is also The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, singer Rina Sawayama, fashion model Christy Turlington, TV presenter and actress Jameela Jamil and former tennis player Serena Williams.

The shoot was photographed by Steven Meisel and took place in December in a studio in Manhattan, New York.

Ghanaian-British Enninful was honoured with an OBE for services to diversity in the fashion industry as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s 2016 Birthday Honours List.

He took over as editor-in-chief of British Vogue in August 2017, as the first black man to hold the top job at the British fashion magazine, and in December 2020 was promoted to European editorial director of Vogue.

During his years at the top of the fashion magazine, he has continued to break boundaries and been a champion for greater inclusivity in the industry.

He described the May 2023 issue of the publication, which included 19 disabled people from the worlds of fashion, sport, culture and activism and featured five disabled people on its cover, as “one of the proudest moments of my career”.

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday February 13.

