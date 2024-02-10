‘Oldest Gladiators contestant’ wants to represent over-50s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Oldest Gladiators contestant’ wants to represent over-50s

By Press Association
Gladiators is back on the BBC (Hungry Bear Media Ltd/ James Stack)
Gladiators is back on the BBC (Hungry Bear Media Ltd/ James Stack)

Barney Walsh has confirmed that the “oldest ever” Gladiators contestant has taken part in Saturday’s show.

Hygiene product salesman, Paul, from Sheffield, lost out to mechanic Dev, 30, from Essex for a place in the quarter finals on the BBC One show.

Walsh, who presents the game show with his father Bradley Walsh, congratulated Paul on taking part before saying: “First off, I’ve got to say, oldest ever contender on gladiators. I mean, you must be proud of yourself.”

Gladiators,10-02-2024,5,(L-R) DEV PANKHANIA, BRADLEY WALSH, PAUL CAMPBELL ,*** UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 00:00:01 06-02-2024 ***
Dev, host Bradley Walsh and Paul (BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd,)

Paul, 57, said he was “very proud” of how he performed in the events.

Before the competition, the hygiene product salesman said: “I want to represent over-50s, knowing, listen, that anybody can do what I can do.

“I can’t wait for my grandkids to see it and say: ‘That’s grandad.’”

Saturday’s episode also saw a female contestant beat a Gladiator during the Duel challenge, where two people try to push each other off a podium using pugil sticks, and a challenge replayed following one of the resident superhumans using an “illegal manoeuvre” against a contestant.

Legend, real name Matt Morsia, was criticised by the referee for using his legs in a scissor movement to knock down Dev on the bridge.

Former football referee Mark Clattenburg told him: “All of you Gladiators have been warned it’s against the rules to make any scissor action and therefore Dev will replay the event.”

He also said: “This is a form of warning, any more of these actions and you will be eliminated from the event.”

Legend defend his actions, by saying: “I have a medical condition that prevents me from fully closing my legs on that basis my medical condition… your (the audience is) booing my medical condition.”

Gladiators,10-02-2024,5,(L-R) BETTI WORTH, BARNEY WALSH, TUATHLAITH MURTAGH,*** UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 00:00:01 06-02-2024 ***
Betti, Barney Walsh and Tuathlaith (BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

When it was replayed, Dev was taken down by the Gladiators and there were more questions over what the announcer said could be another “illegal manoeuvre”, but the referee concluded this was OK.

Elsewhere, Belfast contestant and personal trainer Tuathlaith was able to knock Gladiator Athena, Karenjeet Kaur Bains, off the podium.

Tuathlaith said this is “my least favourite event” and was amazed that she had done so well.

Her fellow competitor, sports coach Betti, also took “a huge tumble on the edge” and was taken off by paramedics but she prevailed after the obstacle course, the Eliminator.

She returned to the competition and won to progress to the quarter-finals.