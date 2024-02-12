Bagpuss 50th anniversary: ‘BBC was mistaken about show’s lack of appeal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bagpuss 50th anniversary: ‘BBC was mistaken about show’s lack of appeal’

By Press Association
Bagpuss turns 50 this year (2024 Smallfilms Limited and Peter Firmin/PA)
The family of the creators of the popular children’s show Bagpuss have said the BBC “were mistaken” about the show’s enduring appeal as the cat character celebrates 50 years.

Artist and puppeteer Peter Firmin and animator Oliver Postgate, who also made Clangers through their Kent-based production company Smallfilms, only put out 13 episodes of the series about the “saggy old cloth cat” on the BBC, which began on February 12 1974.

However, the show, which is set in a shop that does not sell anything and features the characters Professor Yaffle the woodpecker; Gabriel the toad; rag doll Madeleine and various mice, has continued to be popular.

It has been re-broadcast multiple times and in 1999, a BBC poll voted it as the all-time favourite children’s programme.

Launch of the new Clangers series
Daniel Postgate, the son of creator Oliver Postgate, said that a lot was packed into each episode (Hannah McKay/PA)

Daniel Postgate, the son of Oliver, told the PA news agency that the story of “the big, cuddly cat” meant “packing a lot into one episode”.

The writer, who helped bring back the Clangers to TV screens in 2015 when the show was revived on CBeebies, also said: “Peter was very varied in it, he could do all these different things, as well, different styles.

“I mean, he did most of it but that was the idea to keep it quite varied and… so each episode would have new characters, new adventures, you know, it was demanding.

Oldie of the Year
Oliver Postgate with Bagpuss (William Conran/PA)

“And my dad always said it was the most demanding of the (shows that) they did because they had to have new characters each time, and that demanded a lot of imagination and work.”

Mr Postgate, whose father died at the age of 83 in December 2008, said he thinks the show was axed as the BBC thought it was “sort of, out of date”, even though he thinks that the creators were “quite keen to carry on” for another series.

“They (the BBC) were moving into new sort of zoomy sugary (children’s) programmes,” he said.

“So the BBC kind of moved on, seems to me that they probably weren’t correct about what children wanted.

“I think as the programmes have endured so long, it seems to be (that) the BBC might be mistaken about the lack of appeal.”

Bagpuss with Emily
The son of Bagpuss creator Oliver Postgate is hoping to make a radio play about a grown-up Emily (2024 Smallfilms Limited and Peter Firmin/PA)

He said his father also wanted to make a series called The Babushkas, about women secretly being in charge of Soviet Russia, which did not get made.

Mr Postgate hopes that a radio play, which he is working on and focuses on a grown-up Emily, the little girl who owns the shop in Bagpuss, will be made.

He said: “I’ve got a few people, who are actors who are interested in being involved, so Stephen Fry was interested and Simon Callow, so hopefully, touch wood, that might come off in one form or another, if not on the radio, there may be as a podcast, but time will tell on that one.”

The real-life girl, Emily Firmin, whose father died at the age of 89 in July 2018, told PA she is “used” to being seen as the inspiration for the character now.

She said: “I think the mistake that Oliver and my father Peter made was giving Emily my name… I would have had a different life if they had named her something else.

“But always obviously (being) linked to it, which is an honour. I mean, what a fantastic memory to have done something like that.”

Bagpuss
Bagpuss was voted as the all-time favourite childhood character in a 1991 BBC poll (Coolabi/PA)

Ms Firmin, a papier-mache artist, says she does not think either her or Mr Postgate “have used the fact that we come from that background to promote our own work”.

“Me and Dan have grown up with a very strange upbringing and that goes hand in hand with being a little bit famous,” she also said.

She said she would want to say yes “straight away” for a revival of Bagpuss and agreed with Mr Postgate this would go ahead if it “kept the charm and the flavour of the original programmes”.

Mr Postgate joked that he will use Hollywood star and singer Jennifer Lopez, who is co-producing a film about cartoon character Bob The Builder, as inspiration to get the classic series remade, hopefully with the help of American musicians Taylor Swift or Mariah Carey.

“It’s the idea of tampering with something and turning it into something else that I can’t see the point of… but yeah, bring it on, Bagpuss the motion picture,” he added.

Bagpuss products, such as 50ps, stamps, plush toys and crafts, have been released for the 50th anniversary with information via coolabi.com.

The Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent, which houses Smallfilms characters, has also been celebrating the cat since the weekend.