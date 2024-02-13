Sculpture at beach stark reminder of sewage pollution battle, campaigners say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sculpture at beach stark reminder of sewage pollution battle, campaigners say

By Press Association
A view of art installation, Sirens of Sewage, by Jason DeCaires Taylor unveiled on the beach in Whitstable, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Local activists and volunteers who fight for environmental rights have been celebrated in an art installation in Whitstable.

The artwork called Sirens of Sewage is part of a series of designs to reveal environmental issues that are often hidden by underwater sculptor Jason DeCaires Taylor.

Mr Taylor created lifecasts of members of the local community including a cold water swimmer, lifeboat volunteer, kite surfer, school child, fisherman and members of water pollution campaign group SOS Whitstable, to highlight the role of ordinary citizens in times of crises.

SOS Whitstable co-founder, Bryony Carter, said: “To have his work on our shore is such a huge honour — for us and for Whitstable.

“The installation is a stark reminder of our ongoing battle with the sewage pollution problem but also celebrates the concept of community and how we have all come together as sea lovers to try and enforce change.”

Sirens of Sewage
The display is made out of stainless steel, marine cement and local natural materials, and will be at the Neptune pub in the Kent seaside town for the next six months.

Mr Taylor, originally from Canterbury, told the PA news agency he has worked all over the world including Australia and the Caribbean but wanted to do a project in his home region and address what’s happening with sewage pollution.

On teaming up with SOS Whitstable, he said: “I have been to some of their protests, following the whole campaign of all the different groups, the whole story from the beginning so it was definitely something I wanted to get involved in.”

He added: “It’s incredulous we actually need to raise awareness of raw sewage going into our water. I hope this sculpture can add to the thousands of other voices screaming against this.”

Sirens of Sewage was originally designed to be homed in the sea, like most of Mr Taylor’s work which changes to take on characteristics of the ocean, but the artwork was not granted the permission needed on this occasion.

The creative added: “I’m hoping in the longer term we can get them installed in the sea as a permanent protest.

“We would like to have a place to install them on a permanent basis.”

The sculptures took about a year to create, with the models recruited through friends, colleagues and SOS Whitstable who would be covered in plaster at Mr Taylor’s studio.

SOS Whitstable member Rose Bircham, who is one of the models for the art, said the casting was a “surreal moment”.

She said: “I remember being very aware not to move a muscle while the team raced to layer me in the cold wet plaster. As it dried and hardened I lost my sense of balance and it felt like I would topple over so I had to be held up.

“My head was covered for the last few minutes so it was complete darkness but strangely serene. It was hard not to have any expression on my face. Then the cast was cracked open and carefully peeled off my front and back and I was back in the bright studio.

“I’m so proud to feature in it.”

The installation was also created in collaboration with the human rights organisation the Bertha Foundation.