Home Lifestyle

In Pictures: Broadcasting veteran was a favourite of millions

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney surprising Radio 1 DJ Steve Wright and his production assistant Dianne Oxberry in 1990 (PA)
Steve Wright became a firm favourite on the BBC airwaves after joining the corporation in the 1970s.

He hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades which attracted millions of listeners.

He was also a long-standing presenter of Top Of The Pops on BBC One.

Radio DJs Tony Blackburn (left), Steve Wright and Paul Gambaccini during the Sony Radio Awards (Michael Crabtree/PA)
Mike Smith and Steve Wright during the Sony Radio Awards launch (Michael Crabtree/PA)
George Michael with Steve Wright (PA)
Steve Wright pictured in 1988 with Mike Read and Bruno Brookes (PA)
Steve Wright with rocker Alice Cooper (Jane Mingay/PA)
Mark Goodier, Emma Freud, Steve Wright and Nicky Campbell in 2002 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Among his most popular shows was Steve Wright In The Afternoon, with the Factoids segment, which he handed over to Scott Mills in 2022 and he went on to do Pick Of The Pops.

Steve Wright with Radio One colleagues (John Giles/PA)
Steve Wright with Gary Davies and Simon Bates (Archive/PA)
Natalie Imbruglia, right, stands with the winners of the UK Station of the Year award, BBC Radio 2 including Steve Wright (Jane Mingay/PA)

Wright was honoured for his services to radio in the December 2023 New Year Honours list.

Steve Wright was 69 (Jane Mingay/PA)