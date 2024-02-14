Steve Wright remembered as ‘pure gold’ who ‘devoted his whole life to radio’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Wright remembered as ‘pure gold’ who ‘devoted his whole life to radio’

By Press Association
Radio DJ Steve Wright has been remembered as a broadcaster who was ‘born to be in a studio’ (Ian West/PA)
Steve Wright has been remembered as a broadcaster who was “born to be in a studio” and whose “heart soared when he was on the air”.

The radio DJ, who has died at the age of 69, was a fixture on BBC Radio 1 and then Radio 2 for more than four decades, attracting millions of listeners.

Nicky Campbell, who was his colleague for many years, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s where he belonged. He was absolutely born to be in a studio, it’s where he thrived. It was his natural habitat.

“His heart soared when he was on the air and that was contagious. Our hearts soared when we listened.”

He added: “I liked him so much. He was such good company. He was so, so funny. And he had a waspish wit and he was a delicious gossip.

“He used to gossip about this place all the time. He loved the BBC but he was so exasperated with it sometimes, so frustrated with it sometimes, so funny about it. Any time spent with Steve was pure gold.”

His fellow BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley said: “He just understood radio and he understood what people wanted.

“He devoted his whole life to radio and to his listeners, it was absolutely everything to him. And all he cared about was making people happy.”

Campbell compared Wright to the abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock, saying: “He threw all loose-fitting ideas on a canvas and then you looked at the canvas and you thought ‘Well, this is mayhem’, but it was meticulous mayhem, and you looked at the canvas and it looked brilliant, and it was just absolutely wonderful, a beautiful, wonderful sound.”

Chris Evans, who was also a stalwart on Radio 1 and 2 for many years before joining Virgin Radio, said Wright was to afternoons as Sir Terry Wogan was to breakfast.

Wake Up To Wogan on Radio 2 ran from 1993 to 2009 and was the most listened-to radio show in the UK.

Evans wrote on Instagram: “Oh my goodness. What terribly sad news.