Taylor Swift donates 100,000 dollars to family of woman killed at Chiefs’ parade

By Press Association
Taylor Swift has donated 100,000 dollars to a fund set up for the family of a woman who died at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift has donated 100,000 dollars (£79,400) to a fundraiser for the family of a woman who died in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebrations.

The US superstar shared her condolences with the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 44, who was killed during the football team’s victory parade at Union Station in Kansas City after they won the Super Bowl.

The family of Ms Lopez-Galvan have set up a GoFundMe page in memory of the mother-of-two and received a personal message from Swift.

The singer wrote: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

The US superstar shared a personal message with the family of a mother who died during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade (Doug Peters/PA)

Swift made two separate donations of 50,000 dollars each on Friday for Ms Lopez-Galvan’s family who have raised 174,460 (£138,556) so far, surpassing their initial target of 75,000 dollars (£59,565) thanks to the singer’s donations.

GoFundMe confirmed to the PA news agency the donations were made by Swift.

The family described Ms Lopez-Galvan as an “amazing mother” and said the shooting as an “unthinkable tragedy”.

The family wrote on their GoFundMe page: “This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

“Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years.

“She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life.

“This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy.”

Authorities in Kansas City said the mass shooting that unfolded amid people at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said 22 people injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of eight and 47 years old, and half were under the age of 16.