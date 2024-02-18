Robert Downey Jr scores supporting actor prize at the Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert Downey Jr scores supporting actor prize at the Baftas

By Press Association
Robert Downey Jr (Ian West/PA)
Robert Downey Jr (Ian West/PA)

Robert Downey Jr and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have continued their march to Oscar glory as they were named early winners at the Bafta film awards.

Downey Jr won the best supporting actor prize for his role as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission, in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer.

Collecting the trophy, the Iron Man star paid tribute to Nolan, saying: “Recently that dude suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last ditch effort to resurrect my dwindling credibility.”

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Robert Downey Jr at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

He said he owes the award to Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and star Cillian Murphy, as well as “British influence”.

Oppenheimer also won the Baftas for best cinematography and editing.

Randolph won the supporting actress prize for her turn as a grieving cook in The Holdovers, and hailed her character who would “never (have) got a chance to wear and a beautiful gown” and it was a “responsibility I don’t take lightly”.

Both Downey Jr and Randolph are heavily tipped to win the same prizes at the Oscars next month.

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Ian West/PA)

Courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Fall won the first award of the night when it scored the prize for original screenplay.

Co-writer and director Justine Triet said: “The last time I was in London, a woman said to me: ‘After I saw your movie I called my ex and told him to see it to understand why I dumped him’.

“Someone else said ‘Did you put a mic in my kitchen?’”

Gesturing to her co-writer and real-life partner Arthur Harari, Triet said “I would like to make a statement tonight: it’s a fiction and we are reasonably fine.”

London Critics Circle Film Awards – London
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (Ian West/PA)

Harari referred to the plot of the courtroom drama when he joked that he had recently found himself near a window in an attic.

He added: “I want this room as my witness, if something happens to me, I loved insulating that attic and I’m quite happy tonight.”

The adapted screenplay prize was given to American Fiction, about a frustrated novelist who writes a book that propels him into the centre of the hypocrisy he disdains.

Writer Cord Jefferson said in a “risk-averse industry”, he was grateful his film was made.

Holocaust drama The Zone Of Interest was named best film not in the English language, while The Boy And The Heron was named best animated film – while 20 Days In Mariupol was named best documentary.