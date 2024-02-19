BBC presenter says niece’s surprise party was ‘success’ after live TV blunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC presenter says niece’s surprise party was ‘success’ after live TV blunder

By Press Association
Kawser Quamer reassured her viewers that her niece’s surprise birthday party had been a ‘huge success’ (BBC/PA)
A BBC presenter who revealed her niece was being thrown a surprise party on live television has said the bash was a “huge success” despite her “unintentional gaffe”.

BBC Weather’s Kawser Quamer let slip her niece was to be given a surprise birthday bash while discussing her weekend plans live on air with presenter Annabel Tiffin, accidentally ruining the big reveal.

The moment, which left both presenters laughing, garnered national news attention and caused a stir on X, formerly Twitter, as fellow BBC presenters shared their reactions and viewers voiced their concerns that the surprise may be ruined.

Posting on X in the early hours of Monday morning, Quamer said: “My gag order has now been lifted – and I can safely reveal my niece’s surprise birthday party this evening was a huge success!

“I was nearly disowned and dubbed the ‘Tom Holland’ of my ‘Marvel’-ous family -but all’s well that ends well and she WAS genuinely surprised!!”

Spider-Man actor Holland has previously come under fire for accidentally revealing spoilers for films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The TV and radio presenter said that while her niece ended up seeing the video clip circulating online, her family had thrown a separate surprise party the week prior which luckily threw her off the scent.

Quamer posted: “She did end up seeing the video and some news coverage too – but lucky for me, we had successfully thrown another niece, her younger cousin, a surprise 16th party last week – so this niece thought I was talking about that party instead – and we happily did not correct her! Phew.

“Anyway – THANK YOU for your wonderful interest, concern, comments and kind birthday wishes.

“I am so grateful my poor unintentional gaffe did not ruin my niece’s special day!

“She laughed so much she cried! This will definitely be a birthday that NONE of us will forget!”

Replying to Quamer’s post, BBC South News journalist Edward Sault wrote: “It was brilliant, Kawser! So pleased you all had a great weekend.”

BBC Wales journalist Sue Charles added: “Absolutely brilliant, Kawser. And solidarity… we’ve all been there while ad-libbing!”

BBC North West shared a clip of the moment to X where Quamer sat down with Tiffin for a casual chat following the end of her weather report.

After revealing she would be attending her niece’s surprise party over the weekend, Tiffin replied: “Oh that’s lovely. But not a surprise if she’s watching this.”

The pair burst out laughing, with Quamer saying: “Oh goodness me, I’ve spoiled the surprise.”

BBC North West captioned the clip: “Don’t worry @KawserQuamer there’s only several hundred thousand watching live on TV and millions more have seen it here on X!

“Happy birthday to your niece!”