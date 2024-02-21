Blake Lively reveals Super Bowl trip was first time leaving children

Blake Lively has revealed her trip to the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift was the first time she left the children she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl actress, 36, is mother to four daughters – James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and a fourth girl born in February 2023 whose name has not been disclosed.

She joined a host of stars including Swift and singers Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice to cheer on Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.

Lively turned heads when she arrived at the Allegiant Stadium to watch the clash between Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers dressed in a red-and-white tracksuit from Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas.

The look was teamed with a chunky gold chain necklace, and voluminous 80s-inspired curls, reminiscent of her look in the 2010 crime thriller The Town.

Lively also revealed that the red stiletto high heels she was sporting were actually part of the trousers.

Sharing a gallery of throwback photos from the event, she wrote: “Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes.

Lively with Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and Taylor Swift at the game (David Becker/AP)

“I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07.

“I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”

One of her photographs revealed among her many chunky bracelets was a Deadpool and Wolverine friendship bracelet.

The trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, starring her husband, premiered during the game.

Lively also shared an upside down photo she took of the stadium after the Chiefs’ victory, as well as a view of her trouser/shoe combination resting on the edge of the balcony of her suite in the stadium, with the field visible below.

Lively will next be seen on the big screen in romance drama It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s hit novel of the same name.