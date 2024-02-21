Blake Lively reveals Super Bowl trip was first time leaving children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Blake Lively reveals Super Bowl trip was first time leaving children

By Press Association
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively embrace before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively embrace before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Blake Lively has revealed her trip to the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift was the first time she left the children she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl actress, 36, is mother to four daughters – James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and a fourth girl born in February 2023 whose name has not been disclosed.

She joined a host of stars including Swift and singers Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice to cheer on Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.

Lively turned heads when she arrived at the Allegiant Stadium to watch the clash between Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers dressed in a red-and-white tracksuit from Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas.

The look was teamed with a chunky gold chain necklace, and voluminous 80s-inspired curls, reminiscent of her look in the 2010 crime thriller The Town.

Lively also revealed that the red stiletto high heels she was sporting were actually part of the trousers.

Sharing a gallery of throwback photos from the event, she wrote: “Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes.

APTOPIX Super Bowl Football
Lively with Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and Taylor Swift at the game (David Becker/AP)

“I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07.

“I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”

One of her photographs revealed among her many chunky bracelets was a Deadpool and Wolverine friendship bracelet.

The trailer for the upcoming Marvel film, starring her husband, premiered during the game.

Lively also shared an upside down photo she took of the stadium after the Chiefs’ victory, as well as a view of her trouser/shoe combination resting on the edge of the balcony of her suite in the stadium, with the field visible below.

Lively will next be seen on the big screen in romance drama It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s hit novel of the same name.