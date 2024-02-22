Robin Windsor’s family thank fans for ‘outpouring of love and celebration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robin Windsor’s family thank fans for ‘outpouring of love and celebration’

By Press Association
The family of Robin Windsor have thanked fans but asked for speculation about his death to stop (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the "outpouring of love and celebration" for the professional dancer after his death at 44.

The family of former Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has thanked fans for the “outpouring of love and celebration” for the professional dancer after his death at 44.

Windsor appeared on the main show between 2010 and 2013 and was paired with celebrities including model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special and with Susanna Reid in 2011’s Children In Need special.

Tributes have flooded in for Windsor since news of his death broke on Tuesday.

Susanna Reid and Robin Windsor performing on Strictly Come Dancing for Children in Need (Guy Levy/BBC)

However, a statement from his family asked for “constant” speculation over his death to stop.

It said: “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin.

“While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief.

“We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration and for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Deborah Meaden and Robin Windsor (Rui Vieira/PA)

“We would ask that the constant media speculation stop.

“As we have further information we will share a statement in due course.”

The Latin and ballroom dancer began dancing at the age of three when his parents enrolled him in classes in Ipswich, according to his website.

He went on to represent England in numerous championships at home and abroad.

He joined the cast of Burn The Floor in 2001 and toured the world for 10 years, with a nine-month run on Broadway.

Windsor also appeared in Dancing With The Stars Australia and So You Think You Can Dance in the Netherlands and assisted in the choreography for the Australian version of So You Think You Can Dance, as well as appearing as a motivational speaker.

He most recently appeared in stage show Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge.

The Strictly Come Dancing team paid tribute to Windsor at the time, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their “dear friend”.

A statement added: “He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor.”