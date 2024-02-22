Claudia Winkleman seen filming in Victoria station ahead of The Piano season two

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has been spotted filming at Victoria station ahead of the second series of Channel 4 programme The Piano.

The 52-year-old, who hosts The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, was dressed in an all-black outfit that matched her signature heavy fringe and eyeliner, as she took selfies with commuters and fans at the London railway station.

On the first series of The Piano, Winkleman met talented pianists at train stations across the country, before they played to passers-by while the show’s judges, pop star Mika and Chinese pianist Lang Lang, secretly watched on.

Claudia Winkleman pictured filming the second series of Channel 4’s The Piano at Victoria station in central London (Lucy North/PA)

They also travelled to London’s King’s Cross St Pancras and stations in Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham to choose a winner for each city.

On Thursday, members of the public gathered around an elevated platform with a piano at Victoria, where Winkleman stood while surrounded by a camera crew.

The first series culminated in a concert at the Royal Festival Hall featuring performances from Lang Lang, Mika and the four chosen finalists.

Winkleman was spotted at the London station on an elevated platform with a piano, surrounded by a camera crew (Lucy North/PA)

A visually impaired 13-year-old girl called Lucy won the competition, having impressed the judges with her rendition of Debussy’s Arabesque.

A 2023 Christmas special also saw pianists from series one return to play festive numbers in front of commuters at King’s Cross.

The programme has been extended from five episodes to seven for its second series, which is expected to air later this year.