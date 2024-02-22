Claudia Winkleman seen filming in Victoria station ahead of The Piano season two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Claudia Winkleman seen filming in Victoria station ahead of The Piano season two

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman at Victoria station in London during filming for the second series of Channel 4’s The Piano (Lucy North/PA Wire)
Claudia Winkleman at Victoria station in London during filming for the second series of Channel 4’s The Piano (Lucy North/PA Wire)

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has been spotted filming at Victoria station ahead of the second series of Channel 4 programme The Piano.

The 52-year-old, who hosts The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, was dressed in an all-black outfit that matched her signature heavy fringe and eyeliner, as she took selfies with commuters and fans at the London railway station.

On the first series of The Piano, Winkleman met talented pianists at train stations across the country, before they played to passers-by while the show’s judges, pop star Mika and Chinese pianist Lang Lang, secretly watched on.

Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman pictured filming the second series of Channel 4’s The Piano at Victoria station in central London (Lucy North/PA)

They also travelled to London’s King’s Cross St Pancras and stations in Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham to choose a winner for each city.

On Thursday, members of the public gathered around an elevated platform with a piano at Victoria, where Winkleman stood while surrounded by a camera crew.

The first series culminated in a concert at the Royal Festival Hall featuring performances from Lang Lang, Mika and the four chosen finalists.

Claudia Winkleman
Winkleman was spotted at the London station on an elevated platform with a piano, surrounded by a camera crew (Lucy North/PA)

A visually impaired 13-year-old girl called Lucy won the competition, having impressed the judges with her rendition of Debussy’s Arabesque.

A 2023 Christmas special also saw pianists from series one return to play festive numbers in front of commuters at King’s Cross.

The programme has been extended from five episodes to seven for its second series, which is expected to air later this year.