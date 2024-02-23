V&A looking to recruit Taylor Swift superfan as adviser to museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
V&A looking to recruit Taylor Swift superfan as adviser to museum

By Press Association
A British ‘Swiftie’ could become the Victoria and Albert museum’s first Taylor Swift superfan adviser (Ian West/PA)
The Victoria and Albert museum is looking to recruit a British “Swiftie” to become its first Taylor Swift superfan adviser.

The museum is looking for insights into the culture and craftsmanship behind handmade signs, friendship bracelets and memorabilia associated with the 14-time Grammy award-winning artist ahead of the European leg of her Eras tour.

It is customary for Swift’s fans to swap friendship bracelets with each other at the shows.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
The US star was the biggest-selling global recording artist in 2023, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) said.

London’s V& A museum has already filled four superfan roles, for Toby jugs, Pokemon cards, Gorpcore clothing and Lego.

The Toby jug is a traditional 18th-century English pottery jug shaped like a seated figure, typically wearing clothing from that period and sometimes depicting a famous character or historical figure.

Gorpcore is a fashion trend where clothing specifically designed for outdoor activities is worn as streetwear, such as puffer jackets and fleeces.

The museum is also seeking individuals passionate about Crocs footwear, emojis and drag, among other roles.

The initiative is part of the museum’s broader effort to enhance its “vast curatorial knowledge” by engaging grassroots experts to assist in “specific cultural niches”.

V&A Superfan Advisors
The roles will be paid a set rate per session, which will be discussed with applicants at the interview stage.

Bob Moores, the Toby jug superfan adviser, said: “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been able to turn my love of collecting early English Toby jugs into my full-time job.

“I acquired my first Toby jug some 25 years ago and since then have developed an absolute passion for these quintessentially English jugs and being allowed to work alongside the experts in this field at the V&A is a privilege and being paid to do so is an added bonus.”

V&A Superfan Advisors 008
Hannah Da Silva, the Gorpcore superfan adviser, said being recognised by the V&A was “truly an amazing experience”.

She said: “I am very lucky to have turned my interest in outdoors and technical clothing into my career.

“Getting more women involved in the outdoors and to the forefront of the Gorpcore trend through my community GorpGirls has made it even more special.

“Having this be recognised by the V&A was truly an amazing experience. It was so interesting to walk through the fashion exhibit and learn more about the history of women in sports and how the garments we wear have shifted over time.”

V&A Superfan Advisors 001
The museum’s recruitment efforts stem from its research, which reveals that 44% of Britons believe items in their personal collections are worthy of a place in a museum.

More than a quarter (27%) of British collectors believe they are more knowledgeable about their chosen passion compared with experts.

Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the museum, said: “These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today.

“Already appointed into a role include four of the UK’s leading grassroots experts who have many decades of collecting experience between them, spanning highly niche expertise across Toby jugs, Gorpcore, Lego and Pokemon.”

Potential applicants can now submit their applications through the V&A website from Friday.