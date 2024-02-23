Ben Shephard: I can only cope with going to This Morning as GMB is not far away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Shephard: I can only cope with going to This Morning as GMB is not far away

By Press Association
New This Morning host Ben Shephard (Lia Toby/PA)
New This Morning host Ben Shephard (Lia Toby/PA)

Ben Shephard has given an emotional goodbye to the Good Morning Britain (GMB) team.

He is leaving to become a main presenter of This Morning, taking over the daytime programme with Cat Deeley in the wake of the exits of long-time sofa hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Signing off for the last time on Friday, Shephard said: “As soon as I get in here, (I know) I’m going to be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, gorgeous, talented, challenging, chaotic, annoying, fabulous people, that make me better at what I do.

“It’s not lost on me I wouldn’t be able to do it if you weren’t amazing and hadn’t been such fabulous friends, and colleagues, the extended family here at GMB.

“It’s not just us, we just get to do the glorious bit, when it goes right but the team behind the cameras and everybody, thank you to them and thank you to the viewers as well for trusting me to wake you up in the morning.

“I can only cope with this, and I know I’m going over a bit, because I’m not going very far, these guys are going to carry on doing an incredible job. I’m going to get a lie in … but in a couple of weeks I will be able to welcome you back from the school run … with a cup of tea and Cat next door.

“And I know this lot are going to be doing the best show they can for you as well, so thank you, thank you for making this so special.”

Videos were sent in from a host of famous faces on his last day.

Former footballer Chris Kamara, who Shephard worked with on ITV game show Ninja Warrior UK, said his Thursdays and Fridays watching GMB would “never be the same again” and called him “one of the nicest fellas”.

“Without your help and patience I couldn’t have gotten through the podcast that we did together last year,” he said.

“We’ve also had some great times on GMB. How can I forget when you caught me without my pants on when we did a zoom call?”

The programme also featured messages from Shephard’s former GMTV colleagues John Stapleton and Fiona Phillips along with former football manager Harry Redknapp.

“Ben, just wishing you all the very best for your new job,” Phillips, who is married to This Morning editor Martin Frizell said. “So excited for you.”

Stapleton said: “It’s 24 years since you walked into that GMTV newsroom and I remember several people saying to me, ‘watch that lad, he’ll go far’.

National Television Awards 2023 – London
Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins. (Lucy North/PA)

“Well, how right they were but not only that, you turned out to be one of the nicest guys we’ve ever worked with. Congratulations, mate.”

GMB stars Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins also wished him goodbye on social media.

Both Deeley and Shephard have previously presented This Morning on separate occasions, with Deeley co-presenting the show alongside Rylan Clark in November last year.

They will host This Morning from Monday to Thursday, beginning next month, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary continuing to present on Fridays.