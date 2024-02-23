Bond actress and Doctor Who star Pamela Salem dies aged 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bond actress and Doctor Who star Pamela Salem dies aged 80

By Press Association
Pamela Salem, who has died aged 80 (Big Finish Productions Ltd/PA)
Pamela Salem, who has died aged 80 (Big Finish Productions Ltd/PA)

Actress Pamela Salem, known for her role as James Bond’s secretary Miss Moneypenny in Sean Connery’s Never Say Never Again, has died at the age of 80.

The British star, who also had a role in 1978 crime film The First Great Train Robbery opposite Connery, died on Wednesday according to Big Finish Productions, who produced a number of her works.

Born in 1944 in India, she attended Heidelberg University in Germany and the Central School of Speech and Drama in London, before starting in repertory theatre in Chesterfield and York.

Pamela Salem and Tom Baker (Big Finish Productions Ltd/PA)

She also appeared in US drama series The West Wing, where she played the UK prime minister, and medical serial ER.

Salem was also known for her science fiction roles in Blake’s 7, The Tripods and Into The Labyrinth.

She reprised her role as Doctor Who character Professor Rachel Jensen, seen on screen in 1988’s Remembrance Of The Daleks episode with the Sylvester McCoy’s seventh Time Lord, and in the spin-off audio drama series Counter-Measures.

Pamela Salem with a Voc robot from Doctor Who (Big Finish Productions Ltd/PA)

Salem moved to Los Angeles in the 1990s, then Miami.

David Richardson, who knew her through producing at Big Finish who make Doctor Who audio dramas, said: “Pamela Salem was lovely, and we all loved her. Whenever there was a Big Finish recording for her, she’d fly in from Miami on her own steam, without fuss or fanfare, and appear at the studio armed with the warmest smiles, the biggest hugs and often presents.

“She was a very gentle person, always interested in everyone from her co-stars to the production team to the guest actors and visitors.”

Doctor Who actors Simon Williams, Pamela Salem, Karen Gledhill, Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred (Big Finish Productions Ltd/PA)

In 2020, Salem returned to a reboot of the Doctor Who show The Robots Of Death, where she played Toos opposite Tom Baker’s fourth Doctor, in an audio drama series, The Robots.

Actor Karen Gledhill, who co-starred as Allison Williams in Counter-Measures, said: “Pamela was the kindest, most generous actor I have ever worked with.

“Back in the 80s on Remembrance Of The Daleks (my first proper TV job), she took me under her wing and led me through a wonderful but slightly daunting experience. We became friends, and whenever we met were always so pleased to see each other.”

She also said they “shared a mutual love of dogs – she adored the canine friends that she often rescued and looked after”.

“She was so loved, so respected and will be so missed,” Gledhill added.