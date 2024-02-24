Vin Diesel shares update on Fast And Furious ‘grand finale’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vin Diesel shares update on Fast And Furious ‘grand finale’

By Press Association
Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual battery by his former assistant (Ian West/PA)
Vin Diesel has offered an update on the Fast And Furious “grand finale” following a lawsuit being filed against the US actor by his former assistant.

The latest instalment within the action film series, Fast X, which sees the actor play racing fanatic Dominic Toretto, was released last year.

Diesel said in a social media post that he had a meeting with the franchise’s writers and team at the end of the week, revealing the excitement for the finale was “incredibly powerful”.

His update on the series comes after his former assistant filed a lawsuit against him in December, accusing him of sexual battery while working for him in 2010. He has denied the allegations.

In his Instagram post, he wrote: “To say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting.”

Addressing the franchise’s fans, he added: “While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all … reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey.

“Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution … as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.

“Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.

Fast & Furious Live World Premiere – London
Vin Diesel (Ian West/PA)

“This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!”

Diesel has starred as Dominic Toretto since the franchise’s inaugural film in 2001.

The movies have gone on to be big earners at the US and international box office, making billions of dollars.

In December, it was reported that Diesel’s former assistant has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging that the actor forced himself onto her in a hotel suite in Atlanta.

His lawyer is reported to have said in a statement: “Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety.”

Dwayne Johnson, who first appeared in Fast Five as agent Luke Hobbs of the US Diplomatic Security Service, announced last year that be would be returning to the franchise.

The American actor, known professionally as The Rock, appeared in the following three sequels but was absent from Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga, but did appear in 2019 spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, opposite Jason Statham.

In a post in June, he confirmed his return and said it was “exciting to see” reactions from fans to his cameo in Fast X’s mid-credit scene.