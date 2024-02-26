Martha Kearney to step down from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Martha Kearney to step down from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme

By Press Association
Martha Kearney will host a new interview series called This Natural Life (Ian West/PA)
Martha Kearney will host a new interview series called This Natural Life (Ian West/PA)

Irish journalist Martha Kearney will step down from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after the UK general election, the broadcaster has announced.

Kearney, 66, will continue working for the radio station after then and front a new interview series called This Natural Life, where she will explore how nature has become a passion for the programme’s guest.

She will also begin presenting episodes of Open Country this spring.

She said: “I have loved working on Today with its incredible reach and influence, but now it’s time to move on to pastures new – literally.

“I am really looking forward to sharing my passion for nature in an exciting new series as well as a much-loved favourite programme. And I won’t be missing that 3am alarm call.

“I have been planning my move for a while now and the general election, which will be my eleventh, is the right point to move on.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “Martha has been an outstanding Today presenter thanks to her hallmark incisive questioning, warmth and connection with the audience.

“She is an immensely respected and popular journalist, and I’d like to thank her on behalf of the BBC and her millions of listeners.

“I’m delighted Martha’s illustrious BBC career will continue on Radio 4 – giving listeners outstanding programming beyond the election.”

Martha Kearney (left) and fellow broadcaster Charlene White at a charity event in 2022
Martha Kearney (left) and fellow broadcaster Charlene White at a charity event in 2022 (James Manning/PA)

Director of speech and controller of BBC Radio 4 Mohit Bakaya called Kearney a “brilliant journalist and presenter who has navigated us through important news stories over the years”.

He said: “I am delighted that she is staying with Radio 4, bringing her considerable knowledge, passion and experience of the natural world to Open Country and our exciting new interview show, This Natural Life.”

Today editor Owenna Griffiths said: “It’s been my great privilege to be Martha’s editor both at The World at One and Today.

“She’s a journalist with great tenacity, insight and a wonderfully broad range of interests. Above all, she’s a warm and generous colleague who will be missed by me and the team.”

Before she began her time on the Today programme Kearney was the first female presenter on Radio 4’s The World At One, a programme exploring current affairs.

This followed seven years as Newsnight’s political editor and over the years she has interviewed prime ministers including Margaret Thatcher and Rishi Sunak and has covered several US elections.

The Dublin-born journalist began her career in radio as a phone in operator at LBC/IRN Radio in London before she eventually joined the BBC’s current affairs series On The Record in 1988.

She was a regular presenter of Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour from 1998 to 2007 and interviewed celebrities including Amy Winehouse, Hilary Mantel, Courtney Love and Jane Fonda.

She has also won multiple awards including the The Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) awards radio presenter of the year.