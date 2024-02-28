EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy on ‘difficult time’ after June Brown’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy on ‘difficult time’ after June Brown’s death

By Press Association
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy on ‘difficult time’ after June Brown’s death (Suzan Moore/PA)
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy on 'difficult time' after June Brown's death (Suzan Moore/PA)

Natalie Cassidy has spoken about the “difficult time” she faced following the death of EastEnders co-star June Brown.

The London-born actress, who first appeared as Sonia Fowler on the BBC soap opera in 1993, led the cast during the emotional funeral storyline of her on-screen grandmother Dot Branning – played by Brown.

It came after the real-life death of veteran actress Brown in April 2022 at the age of 95.

EastEnders actress June Brown as Dot Cotton (BBC/PA)

“It was very, very difficult for me because obviously I’ve lost a dear friend,” Cassidy told The Mirror.

“She taught me a lot and we had a lot of laughs over the years. When she was 82 years old she’d be partying in a nightclub, and she was just so amazing.”

Cassidy said there was “a lot resting on my shoulders” during the funeral scenes, but said she thinks she did Brown “proud”.

Brown was perhaps EastEnders’ best-known star and her larger-than-life character was known for her devout Christian faith and hypochondria, as well as her cigarette addiction.

She won several awards for her portrayal of Dot, including a lifetime achievement honour at the 2005 British Soap Awards, and in December 2021 she was made an OBE for services to drama and to charity.

Cassidy will next be seen fronting a new podcast with Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page, after the pair met last year on ITV’s Loose Women.

“We clicked immediately,” Welsh star Page said.

The pair are set to launch a new BBC Sounds podcast titled Off The Telly, as they discuss three or four shows each week.

It comes after Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones, who co-created the hit BBC sitcom with James Corden, denied rumours of another reunion.

Page said: “It’s all gone absolutely mad with those rumours and it’s so sweet and lovely that everybody still loves the show.

“But cross my heart, I honestly don’t know. I’d never ask Ruth (Jones) or James (Corden) if they’re planning on writing any more. That would look a bit sad, wouldn’t it?

“But would I do the show again? I’d absolutely jump at it. It was a fantastic job with a fabulous cast. We had a right laugh from start to finish. My children recently watched the first Christmas special which they loved.”