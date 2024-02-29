Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers remembered as ‘brilliantly inspiring’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers remembered as ‘brilliantly inspiring’

By Press Association
Tributes have been paid to Dave Myers, who has been described as ‘simply a lovely man’ in the wake of his death (Ian West/PA)
Paul Hollywood and Strictly star Karen Hauer are among those to pay tribute to Dave Myers, who has been remembered as “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

Myers co-star Si King announced on Thursday that the TV chef had died aged 66 after fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Hauer, who competed with Myers in the BBC competition in 2013, simply commented “heartbroken” on the Instagram post that announced his death.

Great British Bake Off judge Hollywood said he was “gutted” to hear about Myers’ death, adding: “This is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”

TV chef James Martin said he was “lost for words”, describing Myers as “a very special man”.

Grantchester actor Robson Green said Myers’ “heart and soul inspired all who knew him”, as he remembered his late friend who met King on the set of Catherine Cookson’s The Gambling Man, which starred Green.

Alongside a series of photos of the TV chef posted to Instagram, the actor wrote: “David’s warm smile, hearty laugh, and genuine love for people were not just the ingredients of his success but a reflection of his zest for life.

“His presence brightened our screens and his heart and soul inspired all who knew him and many others to embrace the simple pleasures of sharing a meal with loved ones.

“May his spirit continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege and honour of being in his presence.

“RIP David Myers. All my love to you @hairybikers Simon at this incredibly challenging time.”