Dave Myers’ former Strictly partner Karen Hauer leads tributes to ‘dear friend’

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has led the tributes to her former dance partner and “dear friend” Dave Myers.

Myers Hairy Bikers co-star Si King announced on Thursday that the TV cook had died aged 66 after fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Professional dancer Hauer, 41, performed alongside television star Myers during the BBC One dancing show’s 11th series.

In a post to Instagram, she said: “Dave, You taught me how to have fun and to take on the day with a big smile.

“Rest well my dear friend. I’m going to miss you so much.”

Countdown star Rachel Riley, who also appeared on series 11 of Strictly, remembered Myers as a “great bloke” and posted a selection of photos to social media of the late TV star dancing.

She said: “Just heard the terribly sad news about the lovely Hairy Dave Myers.

“We were in the Strictly class of 2013 together and Dave… always brought absolute joy to the green room after every show.

“A particularly fond memory was Dave, @ashoztd, Nicky Butt and me, gatecrashing an office Christmas party that happened to be in the same hotel we were staying before the show’s series final.

Just heard the terribly sad news about the lovely Hairy Dave Myers. We were in the Strictly class of 2013 together and Dave, Lili and Iza always brought absolute joy to the green room after every show. A particularly fond memory was Dave, @ashoztd Nicky Butt and me,… pic.twitter.com/DexDiTppLO — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) February 29, 2024

“Terrible photo below, we couldn’t dance but that didn’t stop us! Also, filming Countdown, makeup ladies from far and wide would come and seek him out from their time together as makeup artists.

“He was so universally loved and popular. Huge love to Lili and the family, Dave was a great bloke who will be missed by many.”

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood said he was “gutted” to hear about Myers’ death, adding: “This is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”

Elsewhere, TV chef James Martin said he was “lost for words”, describing Myers as “a very special man”.

Grantchester actor Robson Green said Myers’ “heart and soul inspired all who knew him”, as he remembered his late friend who met King on the set of Catherine Cookson’s The Gambling Man, which starred Green.

TV chef Andi Oliver said she was “so sad” to hear that Myers had died and that her “heart goes out” to his family and his co-star King.

TV presenter and stylist Gok Wan described it as a “terrible and heartbreaking loss” as he also sent his support to Myers’ loved ones.

Radio presenter Bob Harris said he was “very sad to hear this news” while singer Alfie Boe sent his “love and sympathy” to Myers’ family and friends.

Across his career, Myers co-presented a host of cooking-travelogue shows and specials for the BBC alongside his friend King.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said that everyone at the BBC was “incredibly sad” to hear the news of his death.

"Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend." Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore pays tribute to Dave Myers -… pic.twitter.com/4HguGHrd3G — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 29, 2024

“Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions,” she added.

“The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si.

“Together they made every viewer feel like a friend.

“More than that he was simply a lovely man.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”

The official BBC Food account also hailed Myers as a “wonderful man and a very talented chef” as they paid tribute.

The Hairy Bikers’ publishers Orion Books remembered Myers as “brilliantly inspiring and kind”.

We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel. There was never… pic.twitter.com/MgJCJ1dppT — Orion Publishing (@orionbooks) February 29, 2024

“We are devastated to hear of Dave Myers’ passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends”, they said in a statement.

“We are immensely proud to have published the Hairy Bikers for over 14 years and will truly miss Dave’s infectious energy and passion for food and travel.

“There was never a dull moment working with Dave, and all who were lucky enough to do so will attest to what a brilliantly inspiring and kind and hardworking man he was.

“This is a huge loss, and all our love goes out to Si, Lil and Dave’s wider family at this time.”